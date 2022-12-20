In the region: Roanoke men win 9th straight

GALLATIN, Tenn. — Kasey Draper scored 19 points to lead the Roanoke College men’s basketball team to a 75-67 win over Transylvania in the Music City Classic on Tuesday.

Efosa U-Edosomwan scored 16 points for Roanoke (9-1), which won its ninth straight game. Zach Rosenthal added 11 points.

Transylvania (4-6) trailed 33-22 at halftime.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Clemson 81, Radford 38

Brie Perpignan scored 22 points in 22 minutes to lead the Tigers (9-4) past the visiting Highlanders (4-7) on Tuesday.

Radford shot just 24.4% from the field and turned the ball over 22 times.

Clemson led 26-9 after the first quarter.

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 70, Roanoke 49Sarah Hardwick had 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Titans (7-3) past the Maroons (7-1) on Tuesday in the Daytona Beach Shootout in Florida.

Rose Sande tallied 16 points for the Maroons.

FOOTBALL

VMI’s Soderholm honored

VMI fifth-year senior long snapper Robert Soderholm was named a Stats Perform FCS first-team All-American on Tuesday.

The voting was done by the Stats Perform media organization, which also runs the weekly Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.

It was the latest honor for Soderholm, who has been invited to the Senior Bowl, the Hula Bowl and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

This is the third straight season that Soderholm has earned All-America honors.

Soderholm was joined on the first team Tuesday by William and Mary linebacker John Pius.

The second team included W&M offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal and Richmond linebacker Tristan Wheeler. The third team included W&M defensive lineman Nate Lynn.