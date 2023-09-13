HARRISONBURG — The Roanoke College men’s golf team won Bridgewater College’s Kinder-Williams Invitational, which concluded Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Club.

The Maroons topped the 17-team field with an even-par 576 at the two-day tournament. Southern Virginia was fourth with a 592.

Three players topped the 94-man field at 3-under 141 — SVU’s Brogan Bennett, Stevenson’s Sean Dowd and Hampden-Sydney’s Jack Barnes. Dowd won the individual title in a two-hole playoff.

Bennett shot a 4-under 68 on Tuesday, tying the SVU 18-hole record.

Roanoke’s TJ Whelan tied for fourth at 2-under 142, with teammate Palmer Cuny tying for sixth at 143.

SOFTBALL

Hokies to play exhibition in Salem

Virginia Tech announced it will play a 10-inning exhibition game at Billy Sample Field at Kiwanis Park in Salem.

The game against Fayetteville Tech Community College will be held at noon on Sept. 23. There will be an autograph session after the game.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Roanoke 2, Lynchburg 0

MC Petrucelli and Rebecca Carr scored to give the host Maroons (1-2-2) a win over Lynchburg (2-2) on Wednesday.

Taylor Gallik had saves for Roanoke.

The game does not count in the ODAC standings.

Ferrum 1, Meredith 0

Ashlynn Mitcham scored in the 15th minute to give the Panthers (3-1-1) a win over Meredith (0-2-3) on Wednesday.

Ashli Wuss had three saves for Ferrum.

W&L 2, SVU 0

Sophie Berman and Cameron Grainger scored in the second half to give the Generals (3-0-1) a win over the Knights (1-3-1) on Tuesday night in Lexington.

Sydney Smith had three saves for W&L, which improved to 7-0 in the series.

FIELD HOCKEY

Roanoke 6, Meredith 1

Saige Bullock scored the first three goals of the game to lead the host Maroons (2-1) past Meredith (1-3) on Wednesday.

MEN’S SOCCER

No. 9 JMU 1, UVa 1

Rodrigo Robles of JMU scored with 16 seconds remaining to enable the Dukes (4-0-2) to tie the Cavaliers (3-2-1) on Tuesday night in Harrisonburg.

Stephen Annor scored for UVa.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

W&L 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

Sydney Heifner recorded her 1,000th career kill to help the Generals (9-0, 1-0 ODAC) pick up a 25-21, 25-10, 25-17 win over the Royals (2-5, 0-1) on Tuesday night in Lexington.

Heifner had 14 kills and 12 digs for W&L, which recorded its 37th straight win in the series.