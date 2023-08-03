Roanoke College promoted North Cross and Roanoke College graduate Jack Fishwick to head men's and women's tennis coach Thursday.

Fishwick, a 2021 Roanoke College graduate, had been an assistant tennis coach at the college for the past two seasons.

He succeeds his former boss and coach Chris Wilkes, who had been Roanoke's head tennis coach since October 2020.

The Salem School Division announced in June that Wilkes would be returning to Salem High School to serve as an assistant principal. According to Roanoke College, Wilkes has stepped down as the Maroons' tennis coach because of his new assistant principal job but will remain with the college's tennis program as a volunteer assistant coach. This is Wilkes' second stint as an assistant principal at Salem High School.

In other Roanoke College news, the school has hired Derek Workman as the director of track and field and cross country.

Workman was the head track and field and cross country coach at Washington and Jefferson College the past five years.

Roanoke is combining the cross country and track and field coaching jobs into Workman's position. Eugene Galloway, who had been the men's and women's track and field coach, left in late May to become the men's and women's track and field and cross country coach at NCAA Division II member Coker. Tim Smith, who had been the Roanoke head cross country coach and an assistant track and field coach, has also stepped down, according to Roanoke College.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Radford's Yamazaki sidelined

Radford University forward Ibu Yamazaki tweeted Thursday that he has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, as well as medial collateral ligament damage and a meniscus injury.

Yamazaki, a rising sophomore from Japan, hurt his knee in practice this week. Radford has been practicing for its appearance in the World University Basketball Series, which will be held Aug. 10-13 in Tokyo. Yamazaki is now unable to play in the tournament, although he will still join the Highlanders on the trip to his home country.

"I am full of frustration that I will not be able to show my growth in basketball to those who sent me many messages and looked forward to seeing me play … in Tokyo," Yamazaki said in his Twitter statement. "I will take rehab seriously and get back on the court when healthy. It will be a long journey, but please support me."

He averaged 2.2 points and 8.8 minutes in 33 games as a freshman.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

SVU coach exits

Southern Virginia announced that Rainey Whitworth has stepped down to coach at Gulliver Prep in Florida.

Whitworth, the 2023 USA South coach of the year, steered SVU the past four seasons. The SVU graduate led the Knights to the USA South tournament title game the past two seasons.

MEN'S GOLF

Burton wins VSGA tourney

Preston Burton, a 2023 Charlottesville High School graduate who is headed for William and Mary, won the 71st VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship on Friday at Birdwood Golf Course at Boar's Head Resort in Charlottesville.

He shot a 9-under 204 in the three-day tournament, which concluded with rainy weather for Burton's final four holes Thursday. Yorktown's Brandon Sipe was second with a 208.

David Goode of George Wythe High School tied for 11th at 1-over 214. Major Ewing of Blacksburg High School tied for 14th at 4-over 217.