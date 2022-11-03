In the region: Roanoke picked 2nd in ODAC men's basketball poll

The Roanoke College men's basketball team was picked second in the ODAC preseason coaches poll Thursday.

Defending NCAA and ODAC champ Randolph-Macon topped the poll. Randolph-Macon received 10 first-place votes and 142 points. Roanoke had 127 points and three first-place votes.

Guilford was third, followed by Virginia Wesleyan, Hampden-Sydney, Washington and Lee, Bridgewater, Lynchburg, Averett, Randolph, Eastern Mennonite, Shenandoah and Ferrum.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SVU 2, Mary Baldwin 1

Maybel Harris and Matia Murray scored in the first half to help the second-seeded Knights (12-6-1) beat the third-seeded Squirrels (13-7-1) in a USA South semifinal Thursday in Buena Vista.

•SVU's Alyssa Trueman (60 saves entering Thursday) has been named the USA South goalkeeper of the year.

Trueman was joined on the All-USA South first team by SVU's Makinna Winterton (seven goals, five assists).

Lindsey Clausen (three goals, two assists), Morgan Romney (six goals, one assist) and Annalise Huber made the second team.

MEN'S SOCCER

W&L 6, Virginia Wesleyan 1

Weyimi Agbeyegbe scored three goals to lead the second-seeded and 22nd-ranked Generals (13-2-4) to an ODAC semifinal win over the third-seeded Marlins (12-4-4) on Wednesday night in Lexington.

W&L will host Roanoke in the final Saturday.

Mattteo Adler, Michael Kutsanzira and Grant McCarty also scored for W&L.

Roanoke 2, Hampden-Sydney 0

Harrison Kraus and Nathan Carey scored in the second half to give the fourth-seeded Maroons an ODAC semifinal win over the eighth-seeded Tigers on Wednesday night in Salem.

Zach Behe had three saves for Roanoke, which has reached the final for the first time in eight years.