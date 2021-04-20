In the region: Roanoke rallies past Emory & Henry in baseball

EMORY — Gavin Kandrick hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to give the Roanoke College baseball team a 9-8 comeback win over Emory & Henry on Tuesday.
The Wasps (4-13, 3-13 ODAC) led 8-4 after seven innings.
The Maroons (22-7, 14-3) scored four runs in the eighth to tie the game. Tyler De Meo hit a three-RBI double and Mason Staz hit an RBI grounder.
Kandrick had two hits and two RBIs.
MEN’S GOLF
Radford advances at Big South tourneyNINETY SIX, S.C. — Radford finished in a three-way tie for first place after the third and final day of stroke play at the nine-team Big South championships to advance to match play.
Radford, Campbell and Longwood finished at 4-under 848. Those teams and Gardner-Webb advanced to Wednesday’s match play.
Radford will face Longwood in the semifinals Wednesday morning. The finals will be Wednesday afternoon, with the winning team earning the league’s automatic NCAA tournament bid.
Hunter Fry of USC Upstate won the individual title at 9-under 204 to earn an individual berth in the NCAAs. Radford’s Hunter Duncan tied for second with a 7-under 206.
SOFTBALL
UVa 2, Radford 1CHARLOTTESVILLE — Aly Rayle and Mikayla Houge combined on a five-hitter to lead the Cavaliers (14-25) past the Highlanders (14-25).
SVU splits doubleheaderBUENA VISTA — Southern Virginia (7-17) split a doubleheader with WVU-Potomac State, losing the first game 5-4 and winning the nightcap 15-12.
Afton Brown had three hits and two RBIs for the Knights in Game 2.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Recabarren recognizedNahuel Recabarren of Southern Virginia has been named a first-team Division III All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Recabarren, who also made the All-America first team in 2019, became the first player in the program’s history to earn multiple All-America honors.
Recabarren has 171 kills for the Knights, who will play in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals Thursday at the Salem Civic Center against the winner of Wednesday’s first-round match between Wentworth and New Jersey City.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Maroons honoredRoanoke College’s Alison Moreau and Grace Fowler have been named to the All-ODAC first team.
The honors were based on league rankings because there was no ODAC indoor championships this year.