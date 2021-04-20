In the region: Roanoke rallies past Emory & Henry in baseball

EMORY — Gavin Kandrick hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to give the Roanoke College baseball team a 9-8 comeback win over Emory & Henry on Tuesday.

The Wasps (4-13, 3-13 ODAC) led 8-4 after seven innings.

The Maroons (22-7, 14-3) scored four runs in the eighth to tie the game. Tyler De Meo hit a three-RBI double and Mason Staz hit an RBI grounder.

Kandrick had two hits and two RBIs.

MEN’S GOLF

Radford advances at Big South tourneyNINETY SIX, S.C. — Radford finished in a three-way tie for first place after the third and final day of stroke play at the nine-team Big South championships to advance to match play.

Radford, Campbell and Longwood finished at 4-under 848. Those teams and Gardner-Webb advanced to Wednesday’s match play.

Radford will face Longwood in the semifinals Wednesday morning. The finals will be Wednesday afternoon, with the winning team earning the league’s automatic NCAA tournament bid.

Hunter Fry of USC Upstate won the individual title at 9-under 204 to earn an individual berth in the NCAAs. Radford’s Hunter Duncan tied for second with a 7-under 206.