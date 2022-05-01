In the region: Roanoke reaches ODAC softball finals

Shanan Hester pitched a five-inning no-hitter Sunday as the Roanoke College softball team earned a berth in the ODAC tournament finals by beating Lynchburg 8-0 in the losers' bracket final at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.

It was Roanoke's second game of the day. Third-seeded and 14th-ranked Virginia Wesleyan beat the fourth-seeded and 17th-ranked Maroons 9-1 in five innings in the winners' bracket final Sunday morning.

The finals of the double-elimination tournament were moved to Monday because of the weekend rain. Roanoke (29-11) will face defending NCAA Division III champ Virginia Wesleyan (32-10) at 1 p.m. If Roanoke wins that game, a second game of the finals will follow.

Emily Seale pitched a three-hitter for Virginia Wesleyan in her team's win over Roanoke on Sunday morning.

Hester struck out five and walked two in Roanoke's win over top-seeded and 24th-ranked Lynchburg (26-19) later in the day. Rachel Sirbaugh had three hits and four RBIs in that game.

SOFTBALL

No. 2 Va. Tech 8, Boston College 4

Morgan Overaitis had two hits, including a three-run homer, to lead the Hokies (39-6, 21-2 ACC) past the Eagles (20-27, 6-18) on Sunday in Brighton, Mass.

Tech, which swept the series, broke the school record for the best winning percentage (91.3%) in ACC play. Tech will be idle next weekend, when regular-season play concludes around the league.

Emma Ritter and Jayme Bailey each had two hits and one RBI for Tech. Keely Rochard (22-2) pitched the first six innings, allowing four earned runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out 12.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Boston College 20, UVa 12

Cassidy Weeks scored six goals to help the second-seeded and second-ranked Eagles (16-2) beat the sixth-seeded and 16th-ranked Cavaliers (9-9) in an ACC semifinal Sunday in South Bend, Indiana.

BASEBALL

Roanoke splits doubleheader

The host Maroons (22-14, 11-9 ODAC) split a doubleheader with Eastern Mennonite (12-22, 7-13) on Saturday, losing the first game 6-5 but winning the nightcap 12-7.

Jonny Hall had three hits and two RBIs for Roanoke in Game 2. Ty Staz belted two homers. Owen Lawn added three hits, including a solo homer.

Roanoke tied Bridgewater for fifth place in the standings, with Bridgewater winning the tiebreaker for the No. 5 seed in the ODAC tournament. Sixth-seeded Roanoke will visit third-seeded Randolph-Macon in a best-of-three series next weekend.

Washington and Lee wound up with the fourth seed. W&L will host Bridgewater in another best-of-three series.

TRACK AND FIELD

Lynchburg sweeps ODAC titles

The host Hornets swept the team titles for the second straight year at the ODAC men's and women's outdoor championships, which concluded Saturday.

W&L finished second out of nine teams on the men's side, with Roanoke sixth and Ferrum eighth.

Joe O'Connor of won the pole vault (15 feet, 11 inches), while W&L's Adam Roy won the javelin (168-8). Roanoke's Samuel Crawford won the 400 meters (48.17 seconds).

Roanoke was second out of 10 teams on the women's side, with W&L third, Ferrum ninth and Hollins 10th.

W&L's Avery Schiffman won the women's 1,500 (4:42.58). The Roanoke quartet of Haylee Gamble, Lauren Henson, Lilly Lippert and Mikayla Hefferon on the 4x400 relay (3:58.51).

Cavs win at Penn Relays

UVa's Claudio Romero won the college men's discus at the Penn Relays on Saturday with a meet-record throw of 219-10. He broke his own school and ACC records.

Owayne Owens of UVa won the college men's triple jump (54-6).

Ashley Anumba of UVa won the college women's discus, breaking her own school mark with a throw of 188-9.

MEN'S GOLF

Hampden-Sydney wins ODAC tourney

The 18th-ranked Tigers won the two-day, three-round ODAC tournament, which concluded with 36 holes Saturday at the Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet.

Hampden-Sydney, which claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, had a 6-under 846. No. 16 W&L was second at 3-under 849, including 11-under 273 in the final round. The 894 broke the W&L 54-hole record.

Roanoke was third at 13-over 865. Ferrum was eighth out of 11 teams.

Hunter Martin of Hampden-Sydney won the individual title with a 5-under 208. Ferrum's Jackson Hoovler and Guilford's Michael Vick tied for second at 509.