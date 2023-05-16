Mike Mitchell of Roanoke College was named the ODAC softball coach of the year for the second time on Tuesday.

Mitchell steered the Maroons to a share of the ODAC regular-season title. Roanoke (27-12 overall) advanced to the finals of the ODAC tournament and received an at-large NCAA tournament bid. The team will play in the NCAAs this week.

Roanoke's Jada Karnes, a William Byrd graduate who is 16-5 with a 1.50 ERA, made the All-ODAC first team. So did Liberty High School graduate Gracie Dooley (.404) of Lynchburg College.

The second team included Roanoke's Rachel Sirbaugh, Lilly Burns and Kate Houle, as well as Franklin County graduate Karle Cundiff of Lynchburg.

The third team included Ferrum's Lyndsey Sears, Roanoke's Lindsay Gedro and Makayla Austin, and Blacksburg graduate Brooke Anderson of Virginia Wesleyan.

MEN'S GOLF

Corbett tied for 37th at regional

Radford's Bryce Corbett is tied for 37th place after the second round of an NCAA regional in Salem, S.C.

Corbett, who had earned an individual NCAA bid, shot a 2-under 70 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 1-under 143.

The field includes 14 teams and five individuals. When the regional concludes Wednesday, the top five teams and the top individual not on one of those five teams will advance to the national championships.

ETC.

Lynch reaps scholarship

Radford women's soccer player Saleena Lynch was one of three Big South athletes who received a graduate fellowship from the Big South on Tuesday.

She will receive a $2,000 scholarship for her graduate studies in recognition of her academic and athletic accomplishments, community service, character and leadership. She will pursue a Ph.D. in cognitive psychology and neuroscience at North Carolina.

Lynch made the All-Big South second team last fall, when she helped Radford win the league title. She graduated this month with a 3.96 GPA after majoring in criminal justice and psychology.

Dufour gets scholarship

VMI rifle team member Cassidy Dufour was one of 10 Southern Conference athletes who were awarded a postgraduate scholarship from the SoCon on Tuesday.

She will receive a $2,000 scholarship in recognition of her academic and athletic accomplishments and community service. She will pursue a Juris Doctor degree at UVa before entering active duty service in the U.S. Air Force.

Dufour was second on VMI's co-ed team with a 575.0 air rifle average as a senior this year. She majored in international studies and modern languages and cultures with a concentration in Arabic.