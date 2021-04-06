In the region: Roanoke upsets W&L in ODAC men's soccer tourney

Kate Gordon belted a walk-off grand slam in the seventh to give JMU the Game 1 win.

Alissa Humphrey pitched a no-hitter in Game 2, striking out 10 and walking one.

Liberty 12, UVa 3

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Kara Canetto had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Flames (23-12) past the Cavaliers (11-19).

Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) had an RBI single for UVa.

Roanoke splits doubleheader

EMORY — Roanoke (11-3, 5-1 ODAC) split a doubleheader with Emory & Henry, winning the first game 5-0 and losing the nightcap 5-4.

Jada Karnes (Willliam Byrd) threw a three-hit shutout in Game 1, striking out six and walking none.

Ferrum sweeps twin bill

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Panthers (10-12, 2-4 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from Guilford, winning the first game 5-1 and the nightcap 6-3.

Arielle Eure had four hits, including three doubles, and one RBI for Ferrum on the day.

WOMEN'S GOLF

No. 14 Va. Tech makes final