In the region: Roanoke wins in NCAA women's lacrosse tourney

GETTYSBURG, Penn. — Emerson Foster and Salem High School graduate Lilly Blair each scored four goals Saturday to lead the Roanoke College women's lacrosse team to a 23-4 rout of Bryn Athyn in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Maroons (16-4) will face fourth-ranked Gettysburg in the second round Sunday for a berth in the Sweet 16.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Gettysburg 14, Roanoke 8

Connor Hume scored four goals to lead the 16th-ranked Bullets (13-7) past the Maroons (13-7) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Luke Kammerman and George Gilbert had three goals apiece for Roanoke.

Cabrini 14, W&L 8

Dillon McManus scored four goals to lead the 12th-ranked Cavaliers (16-4) past the Generals (12-7) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday in Salisbury, Maryland.

W&L's Andrew Marsh scored with 9:37 left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 7-6, but Cabrini answered with three straight goals.

Henry Holliday had three goals for W&L.

BASEBALL

Roanoke advances in ODAC tourney

Fourth-seeded Roanoke went 1-1 on the second day of the ODAC tournament in High Point, North Carolina, losing to second-seeded and 20th-ranked Shenandoah 5-4 in a winners' bracket game but beating top-seeded and seventh-ranked Lynchburg 2-1 in 10 innings in the losers' bracket final Saturday night to advance to Sunday's ODAC finals.

Kyle Lisa hit a walk-off, RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give Shenandoah the win over Roanoke. PK Cocolis had two hits and two RBIs for Roanoke in that game.

Jacob Bonzon scored on an error in the top of the 10th to give Roanoke the 2-1 lead in the win over Lynchburg (35-10).

Roanoke (26-15) will face Shenandoah (33-10-1) the finals. Shenandoah has yet to lose in the double-elimination tournament, so Roanoke must beat the Hornets twice Sunday to win the title.

UVa 11, Clemson 6

Alex Tappen had three hits and scored twice to lead the 12th-ranked Cavaliers (36-12, 15-10 ACC) past the Tigers (31-19, 9-15) on Saturday in Charlottesville.

The game was suspended by rain in the fifth inning Friday night and resumed Saturday. The final two games of the series will be played Sunday.

Longwood 10, Radford 6

Hayden Harris had three hits and scored twice to lead the Lancers (20-29, 10-10 Big South) past the host Highlanders (14-31, 7-13) on Saturday.

David Bryant had three hits and three RBIs for Radford.

Radford beat Longwood 6-2 on Friday night. Radford's John Holobetz and Derek Domecq combined on a six-hitter in the win.

Mercer 4, VMI 1

Bill Knight and Treyson Hughes homered to lead the Bears (37-13, 10-7 Southern Conference) past the Keydets (16-34, 6-11) on Saturday in Macon, Georgia.

VMI beat Mercer 10-9 on Friday night. VMI's Cole Garrett had three hits in the win, including a homer, and three RBIs. Brett Cook added three hits and one RBI.

SOFTBALL

The College of New Jersey 4, Roanoke 2

Julia Mayernick and Marina Costello each had two hits and scored a run to lead the Lions (28-10) past the 13th-ranked Maroons (30-14) in an elimination game of their NCAA regional Saturday in Cleveland.

Roanoke, which was the fourth seed in the four-team regional, went 0-2 in the NCAAs.

Kate Houle of Roanoke hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 4-2 in the fifth. But the Maroons left the bases loaded in the fifth and sixth innings.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UVa 4, Oklahoma State 1

No. 5 overall seed Virginia (23-5) beat No. 12 overall seed Oklahoma State (20-6) in the round of 16 of the NCAA Division I tournament Saturday in Charlottesville.

UVa will face No. 4 seed Texas in the quarterfinals Friday in Illinois.

Mary Washington 5, W&L 1

Claire Coleman and Lauren Quinn won in doubles and singles to lead the 15th-ranked Eagles (13-5) past the 21st-ranked Generals (16-7) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday in Lexington.

MEN'S TENNIS

Bowdoin 5, W&L 2

Tristan Bradley, Reid Staples and Peter Breuker won in doubles and singles to lead the ninth-ranked Polar Bears (16-5) past the Generals (15-9) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

UVa 4, South Carolina 0

Ryan Goetz and Gianni Ross won in doubles and singles to lead No. 7 overall seed UVa (25-5) past No. 10 overall seed South Carolina (23-7) in the round of 16 of the NCAA Division I tournament Friday night in Charlottesville.

UVa will face No. 2 seed North Carolina in the quarterfinals Thursday in Illinois.

ROWING

UVa wins ACC crown

The 15th-ranked Cavaliers won the ACC championships for the 12th straight year Saturday in Clemson, South Carolina.

UVa, which won four of the five grand finals, totaled 98 points. Syracuse was second out of the nine teams with 83 points.

UVa's Varsity Eight was named the ACC crew of the year. UVa's Kevin Sauer was named the coach of the year for the 14th time.

TRACK AND FIELD

Fleming wins ACC title

Blacksburg High School graduate Ben Fleming of Virginia Tech won the 3,000-meter steeplechase Friday on the second night of the ACC outdoor championships in Durham, North Carolina.

Fleming broke the facility record with his time of 8 minutes, 31.97 seconds — the second-best time in Tech history. Virginia's Yasin Sado was second at 8:33.39.

UVa's Ethan Dabbs won the javelin title for the third time, breaking meet and facility records with his throw of 272 feet.

UVa's Maria Deaviz won the women's shot put (56-0 1/2), with Virginia Tech's Essence Henderson taking second (55-11 3/4).