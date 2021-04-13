In the region: Roanoke wins ODAC field hockey quarterfinal

Liberty-Va. Tech ppd.

No. 15 Virginia Tech's Wednesday night home game with Liberty has been postponed because of the likelihood of rain Wednesday. The game has been rescheduled for May 5.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Murphy enters draft

Virginia's Tre Murphy tweeted that he is entering the NBA Draft. But he also tweeted that he is maintaining his eligibility, meaning he does not plan to sign with an agent and is leaving the door open to returning to UVa.

The deadline for players to withdraw from the draft is not until July 19.

Murphy averaged 11.3 points as a junior this year.

SOCCER

Radford players honored

Radford defender Kayla Thomas, who helped the Highlanders record seven shutouts, has been named the Big South defensive player of the year for the second straight year.

She was joined on the All-Big South first team by Radford's Gabi Paupst (three goals) and Brianna Oliver (four goals). Kennedy Dunnings, Alexeis Kirnos (two goals) and Lexi Dean (25 saves) made the second team. Paupst (3.98 GPA) also made the all-academic team.

On the men's side, Radford's Octavio Ocampo (two goals) made the second team. Dondre' Robinson (3.59 GPA) made the all-academic team.