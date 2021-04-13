In the region: Roanoke wins ODAC field hockey quarterfinal

Martha Hurley scored in the third period to give the third-seeded Roanoke College field hockey team a 1-0 win over sixth-seeded Randolph-Macon in an ODAC quarterfinal Tuesday in Salem.
The Maroons (6-2) will visit second-seeded Washington and Lee (7-1), which had a first-round bye, in a semifinal Friday.
Hannah Roerden had two saves for the Maroons, while Gatlin Snyder had 12 saves for the Yellow Jackets (3-5).
SOFTBALL
Radford splits doubleheader
RADFORD — The Highlanders (14-23, 7-4 Big South) split a doubleheader with Longwood (18-20, 7-4), losing the first game 10-2 but winning the five-inning nightcap by that same score.
Sydney Fisher had three hits, including a grand slam, for Radford in Game 2. Madison Canady added two hits and two RBIs, while Talia Douglas had two hits and one RBI. Destiny Freeman belted a two-run homer.
SVU splits twin bill
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Southern Virginia (5-15) split a nonleague doubleheader with Methodist, losing the first game 7-3 and winning the nightcap 2-1.
Sydney Dolan had a two-RBI triple in the first inning for SVU in Game 2. Krystal Kemp pitched a five-hitter for SVU in that game, allowing one run and one walk while striking out four.
Liberty-Va. Tech ppd.
No. 15 Virginia Tech's Wednesday night home game with Liberty has been postponed because of the likelihood of rain Wednesday. The game has been rescheduled for May 5.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Murphy enters draft
Virginia's Tre Murphy tweeted that he is entering the NBA Draft. But he also tweeted that he is maintaining his eligibility, meaning he does not plan to sign with an agent and is leaving the door open to returning to UVa.
The deadline for players to withdraw from the draft is not until July 19.
Murphy averaged 11.3 points as a junior this year.
SOCCER
Radford players honored
Radford defender Kayla Thomas, who helped the Highlanders record seven shutouts, has been named the Big South defensive player of the year for the second straight year.
She was joined on the All-Big South first team by Radford's Gabi Paupst (three goals) and Brianna Oliver (four goals). Kennedy Dunnings, Alexeis Kirnos (two goals) and Lexi Dean (25 saves) made the second team. Paupst (3.98 GPA) also made the all-academic team.
On the men's side, Radford's Octavio Ocampo (two goals) made the second team. Dondre' Robinson (3.59 GPA) made the all-academic team.