In the region: Roanoke wins VSGA Intercollegiate title

The Roanoke College men's golf team won the 73rd Virginia State Golf Association Intercollegiate Championship, which concluded Tuesday at Sleepy Hole Golf Course in Suffolk.

The Maroons shot a 35-over 611 at the two-day tournament to win the team title for the first time since they tied for the crown in 2010.

Hampden-Sydney's "B" team was second out of the 10 small-college squads with a 631. Southern Virginia's "B" team was third.

Roanoke's Will Clary and Christopher Newport's Michael Thomas tied for first at 6-over 150, but Thomas won the individual title in a one-hole playoff.

Roanoke's T.J. Whelan, SVU's Nick O'Brian and SVU's Brogan Bennett tied for fourth out of the 63 golfers at 152.

MEN'S SOCCER

Princeton 5, Virginia Tech 0

Walker Gillespie scored three goals to lead the Tigers (5-4-2) past the Hokies (2-11-1) on Tuesday in Blacksburg.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 7 UVa 2, No. 16 Liberty 1

Adele Iacobucci scored with 4:06 left to give the Cavaliers (10-4) a win over the Flames (9-6) on Tuesday in Lynchburg.

Noa Boterman of UVa scored in the second quarter to tie the game at 1.

Ferrum 1, Meredith 0

Haleigh Horne scored in the second quarter to give the Panthers (4-9) a win over the Avenging Angels (0-12) on Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C.

Victoria Tyler had three saves for Ferrum.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SVU 3, EMU 1

Courtney Pinkston had 13 kills and 14 digs to lead the Knights (18-7) to a 25-12, 25-14, 17-25, 25-19 win over Eastern Mennonite (7-11) on Tuesday in Buena Vista.