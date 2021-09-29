In the region: Roanoke women win

MC Petrucelli and Morgan O'Neill each scored twice to lead the Roanoke College women's soccer team to a 5-1 win over visiting Randolph on Wednesday.

Makayla Metzler also scored for the Maroons (7-1-1, 1-0-1 ODAC), while Sara Bane (Lord Botetourt) scored for the WildCats (4-5, 1-1).

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 11 Virginia Tech 2, ETSU 0

BLACKSBURG — Conor Pugh and Nick Blacklock scored in the second half to give the Hokies (6-1-2) a win over East Tennessee State (2-4-2) on Tuesday night.

Ben Martino had four saves for Virginia Tech.

UVa 3, VCU 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Kome Ubogu scored twice in the second half to lead the Cavaliers (3-5-1) past the Rams (5-3-1) on Tuesday night.

Ubogu's second goal gave UVa a 2-1 lead in the 72nd minute. Michael Tsicoulias added a goal in the 82nd minute.

VMI 3, Eastern Mennonite 1

HARRISONBURG — AJ Dale, Jakub Mihulka and Nathan Lam scored to give the Keydets (1-9) a win over NCAA Division III member Eastern Mennonite (0-9) on Tuesday night.