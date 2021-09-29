In the region: Roanoke women win

MC Petrucelli and Morgan O'Neill each scored twice to lead the Roanoke College women's soccer team to a 5-1 win over visiting Randolph on Wednesday.
Makayla Metzler also scored for the Maroons (7-1-1, 1-0-1 ODAC), while Sara Bane (Lord Botetourt) scored for the WildCats (4-5, 1-1).
MEN'S SOCCER
No. 11 Virginia Tech 2, ETSU 0
BLACKSBURG — Conor Pugh and Nick Blacklock scored in the second half to give the Hokies (6-1-2) a win over East Tennessee State (2-4-2) on Tuesday night.
Ben Martino had four saves for Virginia Tech.
UVa 3, VCU 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Kome Ubogu scored twice in the second half to lead the Cavaliers (3-5-1) past the Rams (5-3-1) on Tuesday night.
Ubogu's second goal gave UVa a 2-1 lead in the 72nd minute. Michael Tsicoulias added a goal in the 82nd minute.
VMI 3, Eastern Mennonite 1
HARRISONBURG — AJ Dale, Jakub Mihulka and Nathan Lam scored to give the Keydets (1-9) a win over NCAA Division III member Eastern Mennonite (0-9) on Tuesday night.
VMI snapped a 17-game losing streak.
FOOTBALL
Franklin County grad Smith nominated
Hampden-Sydney senior running back and Franklin County High School graduate Kaleb Smith was named Wednesday one of 176 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is annually presented to a football player from around the country in recognition of his academic and athletic success and leadership.
Smith has a 3.37 GPA. He has 1,395 career rushing yards and 1,152 career receiving yards.
TRACK AND FIELD
VMI promotes Scott
VMI named associate track and field coach Zack Scott the interim director of track and field and cross country on Wednesday.
Scott takes over for Darrin Webb, who announced last week he will retire this weekend.