In the region: Roanoke women win

Rose Sande had 18 points and four 3-pointers Sunday to lead the Roanoke College women's basketball team to an 84-41 rout of visiting Hood.

Sande was 7 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Morgan Micallef had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Maroons (9-2). She was 8 of 10 from the field.

Whitney Hopson scored 12 points for Roanoke.

Roanoke shot 51.8% from the field, including 50% (9 of 18) from 3-point range.

Hood (4-6) shot 23.4% from the field and was 0 of 4 from 3-point territory.

BASKETBALL

Radford women's game ppd.

The High Point women's basketball program announced Sunday that its home game Tuesday against Radford has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Radford program.

Radford men's game ppd.

The Radford men's basketball team's game at USC Upstate has been moved back from Wednesday to Thursday because Upstate is in COVID-19 protocols.

It is the second straight Upstate game that has been canceled or postponed.

Nuggets sign Jones

The Denver Nuggets announced Saturday they have signed former Radford University and Louisville star Carlik Jones to a 10-day hardship contract.

Jones made his Nuggets debut in Saturday night's win over Houston, playing two minutes.

Jones had previously signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Dallas Mavericks. He played in three games for Dallas.

•Also Saturday, the Chicago Bulls announced they have signed former Gate City High School, Georgetown and Texas Tech standout Mac McClung to a second 10-day hardship contract.

McClung made his NBA debut with the Bulls last week.

•The Detroit Pistons announced last week they have signed former Virginia Tech point guard Justin Robinson to a 10-day hardship contract.

Robinson has played in two games for Detroit. He had eight points in Saturday's win over San Antonio.

Robinson had previously signed a 10-day contract with Sacramento. He played in three games for the Kings.

Detroit is Robinson's fifth NBA team.

FOOTBALL

VMI players pick new schools

VMI fourth-year junior offensive lineman Jacob Peace tweeted that he plans to transfer to FBS member Florida International, while VMI fifth-year senior cornerback Will Bunton tweeted that he intends to transfer to FCS member Robert Morris.

Both will be graduate transfers. VMI does not have a graduate school, so players must find a new school in order to use their extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bunton had 21 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and four pass breakups last fall. He graduated last month.

Peace, who started at left guard, will be graduating in May. He has two years of eligibility left.