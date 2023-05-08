The Roanoke College women’s lacrosse team received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament for the second straight year on Monday.

The 16th-ranked Maroons (15-3) will meet Colonial States Athletic Conference champ Bryn Athyn (11-2) in the first round of the 46-team tournament Saturday at Franklin & Marshall in Lancaster, Penn.

The winner will face eighth-ranked Franklin & Marshall (15-4), the Centennial Conference champ, in the second round Sunday for a berth in the Sweet 16.

Washington and Lee earned an automatic bid by beating Roanoke in the ODAC title game last weekend.

The second-ranked Generals (18-1) received a first-round bye and a second-round home game when the NCAA field was announced Monday.

Ohio Athletic Conference champ Capital (10-4) will face Heartland Collegiate Lacrosse Conference champ Transylvania (12-4) in the first round at 1 p.m. Saturday at W&L.

The winner will face the Generals at 1 p.m. Sunday for a Sweet 16 berth.

MEN’S LACROSSE

W&L to host

NCAA games Washington and Lee received a first-round bye and a second-round home game when the pairings for the 38-team NCAA Division III tournament were announced Monday.

The Generals (16-4) earned an automatic bid as the ODAC champ.

Southern Athletic Association champ Centre (12-3) will host USA South champ Pfeiffer (17-1) in the first round Wednesday, with the winner visiting W&L at noon Saturday.

In another second-round game at W&L, Swarthmore (14-3) will meet Presidents Athletic Conference champ Grove City (10-8) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s winners will meet in the Sweet 16 at 3 p.m. Sunday at W&L.

WOMEN’S GOLF

UVa in 6th

in NCAA regionalVirginia is tied for sixth place after the first round of an NCAA regional in Westfield, Ind.

UVa, the fifth seed in the 12-team regional, shot a 1-under 287 on Monday.

When the regional concludes Wednesday, the top five teams and the top individual not on one of those five teams will advance to the national championships.

UVa’s Amanda Sambach is in fifth place with a 3-under 69.

Tech’s Ketchum

tied for 19thVirginia Tech’s Morgan Ketchum is tied for 19th place after the first round of an NCAA regional in Raleigh, N.C.

Ketchum and Tech’s Becca DiNunzio received individual NCAA bids.

Ketchum shot an even-par 72 on Monday, while DiNunzio is tied for 60th with a 7-over 79.

When the regional concludes Wednesday, the top five teams and the top individual not on one of those five teams will advance to the national championships.

MEN’S GOLF

W&L gets NCAA bidWashington and Lee received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament Monday.

The 43-team tournament will be held May 16-19 in Nicholasville, Ky.

Golfers advance in U.S. Open qualifyingJefferson Forest graduate Issac Simmons and UVa junior George Duangmanee finished in the top seven of a U.S. Open qualifier and advanced to final qualifying.

Duangmanee shot even-par 70 and Simmons posted a 1-over 71 last week in an 18-hole qualifier at The Club at P.B. Dye in Ijamsville, Md.

Duangmanee tied for third. Simmons, a fifth-year junior at Liberty University, tied for fifth. The top seven golfers automatically qualified for the final qualifying, which will be held at 10 sites around the country.

TRACK AND FIELD

A-10 cites

Fleming gradWilliam Fleming graduate Micah Jones of George Mason was named the male rookie of the meet at the Atlantic 10 outdoor championships, which concluded Sunday in Amherst, Mass.

The freshman took third in the 100 meters (10.58 seconds) at the meet.

He had earned the same honor at the A-10 indoor championships earlier this year after winning the 60 meters and taking second in the long jump at that meet.