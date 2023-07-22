MIDLOTHIAN — Haymarket amateur and former George Mason golfer Scott Shingler remained in the lead after Saturday’s second round of the State Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club.

Shingler is at 8-under 134 entering Sunday’s final round of the tournament, which features pros and amateurs. He had also led after Friday’s first round.

Virginia Tech’s Mehrbaan Singh and Longwood’s Justin LaRue are tied for second at 7-under 135.

A seven-way tie for fourth place at 5-under 137 includes Lord Botetourt graduate and George Mason golfer Samir Davidov, Lord Botetourt graduate and Virginia Tech rising freshman Ashton Harper, ex-Hokie Drew Brockwell, Radford University’s Bryce Corbett and ex-Hokie and current pro Connor Burgess.

Four golfers are tied for 11th at 4-under 138, including Virginia Tech’s David Stanford, ex-Hokie and current pro Mark Lawrence Jr. and Jefferson Forest graduate and Liberty University golfer Isaac Simmons.

Ex-Hokie Mike Moyers is one of four golfers tied for 15th at 3-under 139, while ex-Hokie Joey Jordan is one of three golfers tied for 19th at 2-under 140.

Seven golfers are tied for 22nd at 1-under 141, including former Blacksburg High School and Radford University golfer and current pro Hunter Duncan, former Bassett and Longwood golfer Blake Carter, Virginia Tech’s Charlie Hanson, Radford University’s Patrick Gareiss and ex-Hokie Joey Lane.

BASEBALL

Teel, Gelof, Smith sign: The Boston Red Sox signed first-round draft pick Kyle Teel of Virginia on Friday.

Teel, a catcher, was the 14th overall pick in this month’s Major League Baseball draft. He reaped a signing bonus of $4 million, according to MLB.com.

Boston has not yet announced which minor-league affiliate Teel will be joining.

Also, the Los Angeles Dodgers have signed second-round draft pick Jake Gelof of UVa.

Gelof, a third baseman, was the 60th overall pick. He reaped a signing bonus of $1.3 million, according to MLB.com.

Gelof is the younger brother of ex-UVa star Zack Gelof, who was promoted to the major leagues by Oakland earlier this month.

The Dodgers also signed Virginia Tech signee Brady Smith, who was a third-round draft pick.

Smith, a pitcher from Grainger High School in Tennessee, was the 95th overall pick. He received a $703,000 signing bonus to turn pro, according to MLB.com. So he won’t be joining the Hokies.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Blue picks Virginia Tech: Lexi Blue, a rising senior at Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Florida, tweeted Thursday that she has verbally committed to Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot wing is rated the No. 31 player in the nation in the high school graduating class of 2024 by ESPN.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VMI announces nonleague schedule: VMI has revealed its full nonleague schedule for the upcoming season.

The Keydets will open the season at Richmond on Nov. 6.

VMI will host U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association member Christendom on Nov. 9.

Next come VMI’s previously announced games in the inaugural Arizona Tip-Off tournament. VMI will visit South Carolina on Nov. 13 in the on-campus portion of the event. VMI will play South Dakota in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 17 and will meet either Northern Arizona or Purdue-Fort Wayne in Glendale on Nov. 18.

The Keydets will visit Air Force on Nov. 22.

VMI will host NCAA Division III member Clarks Summit on Nov 25.

The Keydets will visit Navy on Nov. 29.

VMI will host Presbyterian on Dec. 2 and will host American on Dec. 9.

The Keydets will visit Radford on Dec. 12 and will visit Longwood on Dec. 17.

VMI will host U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association member Penn State-New Kensington on Dec. 22.