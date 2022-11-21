In the region: Snyder, Jerry Rice among Keydets in portal

Standout linebacker Stone Snyder and Lord Botetourt graduate Jerry Rice were among the VMI football players who tweeted Monday that they had entered the transfer portal as graduate transfers.

VMI does not have a graduate school, so its graduates must find a new school in order to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Snyder, a two-time Southern Conference defensive player of the year, had 107 tackles as a senior this season. In the spring 2021 season, he finished third in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS defensive player of the year. He had 76 tackles that spring, when he was named an FCS All-American. He had 120 tackles last fall, when he was named a second-team All-American.

Rice made 11 field goals and 16 extra-point kicks as a fourth-year junior this season. The place-kicker has two years of eligibility remaining. He made 11 field goals and 25 extra-point kicks in the spring 2021 season. He made 17 field goals and 39 extra-point kicks last fall, earning All-SoCon first-team honors.

Defensive back Aljareek Malry also tweeted Monday he entered the portal as a graduate transfer. He had 70 tackles as a senior this year. He had 60 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass breakups last fall, earning All-SoCon second-team honors.

Linebacker Aladdin Elroumy and holder Aaron Vardell also tweeted Monday they had entered the portal as graduate transfers. Defensive tackle Charles Dixon tweeted Sunday that he had entered the portal as a graduate transfer. Those three players were fourth-year juniors this season, so each has two years of eligibility left.

Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Eric Weaver and fourth-year junior offensive lineman Jarvis Chandler entered the portal as graduate transfers in late October after suffering season-ending injuries. Weaver had 41 tackles last fall.

INDOOR LACROSSE

New pro league to have Salem team

The Salem Civic Center and the city of Salem announced Monday that the new Professional Box Lacrosse Association will have a team in Salem.

The Salem Mayhem will play its seven home games at the civic center. The Mayhem will open the season at home on Dec. 30 against a team based in Hampton.

The other seven teams in the new league will be based in Binghamton, N.Y.; Charlotte, N.C.; Elmira, N.Y.; Syracuse, N.Y.; Trenton, N.J.; Pennsylvania; and New England.

WRESTLING

Hokies triumph

Eleventh-ranked Virginia Tech won the team title with 174.5 points Sunday at the Keystone Classic in Philadelphia.

Five Hokies won their respective weight classes — Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg), Connor Brady, Sam Latona, Eddie Ventresca and Collin Gerardi.

VOLLEYBALL

Veldman helps JMU win title

Lord Botetourt graduate Miette Veldman had 18 kills and 16 digs to help James Madison beat Texas State 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 in the Sun Belt final Sunday in Foley, Ala.

JMU (24-4) earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Veldman was named to the All-Sun Belt first team last week.