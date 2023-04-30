Former VMI long snapper Robert Soderholm and former VMI and Richmond quarterback Reece Udinski have been invited to the Seattle Seahawks' rookie minicamp.

Neither was chosen in the NFL Draft. VMI announced Soderholm's invitation on Twitter on Sunday, while Richmond tweeted the Udinski news.

Soderholm, who played for VMI the past five seasons, participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and in the Senior Bowl. After graduating from VMI in December, he was commissioned in January as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Udinski threw for a school-record 7,877 yards in his VMI career, which concluded in the spring 2021 season. After graduating from VMI, he transferred to Maryland for the fall 2021 season. He then transferred to Richmond and threw for 3,614 yards last fall.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

W&L 5, Sweet Briar 0

Lauren Long and Gabi Moss each won in doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded and 22nd-ranked Generals (18-6) past second-seeded Sweet Briar (18-8) in the ODAC finals Sunday in Lexington.

W&L won its 20th straight ODAC title.

MEN'S TENNIS

W&L 5, Averett 0

Evan Erb and Evan Brady each won in doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded and 25th-ranked Generals (17-5) past the second-seeded Cougars (14-5) in the ODAC finals Sunday in Lexington.

W&L won its 13th straight ODAC title.

WOMEN'S GOLF

W&L wins ODAC crown

The 10th-ranked Generals shot a 50-over 902 to win the three-round ODAC tournament, which concluded Sunday at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet.

W&L won the team title for the fifth straight year.

W&L freshman Julia Haetzel won the individual crown with a 7-over 220. Megan Kanaby took fourth, with An Shelmire sixth.

BASEBALL

No. 20 Duke 7, No. 13 UVa 3

Alex Stone had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Blue Devils (31-13, 14-9 ACC) past the Cavaliers (35-11, 13-11 ACC) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

UNC 13, Virginia Tech 7

Mac Horvath and Tomas Frick homered to lead the Tar Heels (28-16, 11-11 ACC) past the Hokies (25-16, 11-12) on Saturday night in the second game of a doubleheader in Blacksburg.

VMI 8, Samford 7

Trey Morgan drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth to give the Keydets (23-21, 7-7 SoCon) a victory over the Bulldogs (24-20, 10-5) on Saturday night in the second game of a doubleheader.

Roanoke sweeps No. 10 Randolph-Macon

The host Maroons (25-15, 16-6 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Yellow Jackets (29-10, 16-6) on Saturday, winning the first game 10-6 and taking the second game 15-2.

Jacob Bonzon had three hits and three RBIs in Game 1. Owen Lawn had four hits and four RBIs in Game 2.

W&L sweeps Virginia Wesleyan

The Generals (18-15, 11-11 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Marlins (5-30-1, 4-17-1) on Saturday in Lexington, winning the first game 5-3 and the second game 5-1.

Mitchell Salvino had two hits in each game.

SVU splits with William Peace

The Knights (13-23, 5-15 USA South) split a doubleheader with William Peace (21-18, 12-8) on Saturday in Buena Vista, winning the first game 7-6 but losing the second game 5-4 in 12 innings.

Mitch Smith belted a two-run homer in the eighth to give SVU the win in Game 1.

MEN'S LACROSSE

SVU 13, Piedmont 10

Clay Haacke scored four goals Saturday to lead the Knights (8-7, 7-1 USA South) past Piedmont (11-5, 7-1) in Buena Vista.

SVU finished in a three-way tie for first place and will be the No. 2 seed in the league tournament.

Ferrum 17, Averett 9

Tommy Jackson scored six goals to lead the host Panthers (3-11, 1-8 ODAC) past the Cougars (3-11, 1-8) on Saturday.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

SVU 20, Huntington 0

Alissa Johnson scored four goals Saturday to lead the Knights (10-5, 8-1 USA South) past Huntington (4-9, 3-6) in Buena Vista.

Second-seeded SVU will host Huntington in a USA South quarterfinal Monday.

SOFTBALL

SVU splits with Mary Baldwin

The Knights (20-18, 6-12 USA South) swept a doubleheader from the Squirrels (18-15-1, 10-8) on Saturday in Buena Vista, losing the first game 5-2 but winning the second game 5-3.

Krystal Kemp had two hits and two RBIs in Game 2.