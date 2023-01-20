In the region: SVU brings back DuPaix as football coach

Southern Virginia University announced it is bringing back Joe DuPaix for a second stint as its football coach.

DuPaix steered the Knights in 2016 and 2017. The Knights went 2-8 in each of those seasons.

DuPaix left the Buena Vista college in March 2018 to become the slotbacks coach at Navy. He held that job for the past five seasons under Ken Niumatalolo, who was fired as head coach last month. DuPaix was not a part of the new Navy staff.

DuPaix succeeds Edwin Mulitalo, who was let go by SVU two months ago. Mulitalo was 11-33 in five years at the helm of the Knights. The team was 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the USA South last season.

Mulitalo had been one of DuPaix's SVU assistants before being promoted to succeed DuPaix.

Last season marked the end of DuPaix's second stint as Navy’s slotbacks coach. He first held that job from 2008-10. He ended his first stint at Navy to become an assistant at BYU, where he spent two seasons as Bronco Mendenhall's recruiting coordinator and running backs coach.

DuPaix was a high school head coach in Utah in 2014 and had non-coaching jobs in that state in 2013 and 2015.

"We had several tremendously successful and experienced candidates for this opening, but ultimately felt that Coach DuPaix gives us the best chance to hit the ground running as we work to build a successful football program," SVU athletic director Deidra Dryden said in a news release.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

PH grad honored

Patrick Henry High School graduate Lang Wedemeyer, who steered Liberty to the Atlantic Sun regular-season title, has been named the state Division I coach of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Virginia's Lia Godfrey was named the state Division I player of the year, while UVa's Maggie Cagle was named rookie of the year.

Godfrey was joined on the Division I all-state first team by UVa's Samar Guidry, Haley Hopkins and Alexa Spaanstra.

Cagle was joined on the second team by Radford's Amy Swain, Helena Willson and Kat Parris and UVa's Talia Staude and Laney Rouse.

On the small-college side, the first team included Washington and Lee's Brenna Wehner, Lindsay White and Grace Wielechowski.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cavs earn state awards

UVa earned three major awards in voting for the Division I all-state team by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

UVa's Annie McDonough was named the state Division I player of the year, while UVa's Daniela Mendez-Trendler was chosen rookie of the year. UVa's Michele Madison was named coach of the year.

McDonough and Mendez-Trendler were joined on the first team by UVa's Laura Janssen. The second team included UVa's Adele Iacobucci.

On the small-college side, W&L's Gina Wills was named coach of the year after steering the Generals to the ODAC regular-season and tournament titles.

The first team included W&L's Peyton Tysinger and Freddie Tobeason.