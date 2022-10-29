In the region: SVU men win USA South cross country title

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Southern Virginia won the men's team title at the USA South cross country championships Saturday in Rocky Mount, N.C.

SVU had 27 points. Brevard was second out of the seven teams with 51 points.

Dylan May of SVU won the individual title for the second straight year. He had a time of 25:22 on the 8K course.

SVU's Quin Meyer was third (26:44), with Kedryn Chandler sixth, Carter Johnson eighth, Joseph Short ninth and Will Collett 11th.

May was named the men's runner of the year, while Collett was named the men's rookie of the year and SVU's Kyle Chandler the men's coach of the year.

Meredith won the women's team title with 35 points. SVU was second out of the eight teams with 40 points.

SVU's Kyandra Chandler was fourth in the race with a time of 23:32 on the 6K course. Sasha Willie was sixth, with Lilly Dalebout seventh, Katelyn Warner 11th, Liz Morgan 12th and Kamryn Bradshaw 14th.

CROSS COUNTRY

Wellings 3rd at Big South meet

Radford's Chloe Wellings finished third in the women's race at the Big South championships Saturday in Farmville.

She had a time of 17:21.9 on the 6K course. Teammate Lucy Thornton was 13th.

High Point won the women's team crown, with Radford third.

Charleston Southern won the men's team title, with Radford fourth.

W&L teams 2nd at ODAC meet

Washington and Lee finished second in both the men's and women's team standings at the ODAC championships Saturday in Winchester.

No. 23 Lynchburg won the men's team title with 15 points to W&L's 51. Roanoke was third, with Ferrum 10th out of the 11 teams.

W&L's Row Sterne was sixth in the race with a time of 24:54.8 on the 8K course. W&L's Charles Scharf, Jackson Jacobs and Chris Ruiz were 10th through 12th, respectively. Roanoke's Chamberlain Zulauf was 14th.

No. 17 Lynchburg won the women's team crown with 15 points to W&L's 51. Hollins was seventh, Roanoke eighth and Ferrum last among the 10 teams.

W&L's Carolyn Todd was sixth with a time of 22:40.3 on the 6K course. W&L's Elise Molinaro and Kristen Clodgo were eighth and ninth, respectively. W&L's Parker Hawk was 13th.

Todd was named the ODAC women's scholar-athlete of the year.

MEN'S SOCCER

W&L 7, Guilford 0

Samuel Bass scored two goals to lead the seventh-ranked and second-seeded Generals (12-2-4) past the seventh-seeded Quakers (6-8-4) in an ODAC quarterfinal Saturday.

Roanoke 1, Bridgewater 0

Liam Camilleri scored in the 54th minute to give the fourth-seeded Maroons (9-6-2) an ODAC quarterfinal win over the fifth-seeded Eagles (9-6-3) on Saturday in Salem.

GIRLS TENNIS

North Cross wins title

North Cross beat Virginia Episcopal 5-4 to win the Blue Ridge Conference tournament final Saturday.

Anne Bradley Cullen, Cate Cook, Anna Ciccozzi and Sally Terrill won in singles for North Cross. The duo of Ciccozzi and Kylie Schaefer had a doubles win.