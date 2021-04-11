In the region: SVU men's volleyball earns NCAA tournament bid

BUENA VISTA — The top-seeded and 10th-ranked Southern Virginia men's volleyball team beat second-seeded and ninth-ranked Juniata 3-2 on Saturday night to win the Continental Volleyball Conference championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
The NCAA pairings will be announced Monday. The 12-team Division III tournament will be held April 21-24 at the Salem Civic Center.
Nahuel Recabarren had 20 kills for the Knights (15-3), who won 25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 24-26, 15-8.
SVU won the conference tournament for the second time; the first time was in 2019. The conference and NCAA tournaments were not held last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Juniata fell to 13-3.
BASEBALL
No. 13 Va. Tech 10, Wake Forest 9
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — T.J. Rumfield had two hits and three RBIs on Sunday to help the Hokies (19-9, 14-7) beat the Demon Deacons (10-15, 5-12) for their second ACC road series sweep of the year.
The Hokies are seven games above .500 in ACC play for the first time in their history.
Tanner Thomas had two hits, including a two-run homer, for the Coastal Division leaders. Nick Biddison also had two hits, including a solo homer. Tanner Schobel smacked a three-run homer, while Kevin Madden had two hits and one RBI.
Tech belted 10 homers in the three-game series — its most ever in an ACC series.
Sunday marked Tech's ninth ACC road win, extending the school record for the most ACC road victories in a season.
UVa 6, Clemson 5
CLEMSON, S.C. — Kyle Teel had a two-run homer and a two-RBI single Sunday to lead the Cavaliers (16-15, 8-13 ACC) past the Tigers (15-13, 9-9) for a series win.
Teel hit a two-RBI single in the seventh to give UVa a 6-4 lead.
On Saturday night, UVa beat Clemson 8-4. Zack Gelof hit a solo homer in the seventh to give UVa a 5-4 lead.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
W&L falls on PKs
LEXINGTON — Second-seeded Bridgewater (10-1-1) beat top-seeded Washington and Lee 4-2 on penalty kicks Sunday to win the ODAC championship.
An NCAA tournament bid was not at stake; there are no NCAA Division III tournaments this school year for the fall sports.
Neither W&L (10-0-1) nor BC scored in regulation or in the two overtime periods. W&L's Grace Coombs and BC's Sydney Davis each had five saves at that point.
After BC made its first penalty kick, Grace Wielechowski of W&L made hers to tie the score. Sydney von Rosenberg of W&L later made a penalty kick to cut the BC lead to 3-2. After BC's Lindsey Winkels extended the lead to 4-2, the kick of W&L's Louisa Bynum went off the post to end the shootout.