In the region: SVU men's volleyball earns NCAA tournament bid

BUENA VISTA — The top-seeded and 10th-ranked Southern Virginia men's volleyball team beat second-seeded and ninth-ranked Juniata 3-2 on Saturday night to win the Continental Volleyball Conference championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

The NCAA pairings will be announced Monday. The 12-team Division III tournament will be held April 21-24 at the Salem Civic Center.

Nahuel Recabarren had 20 kills for the Knights (15-3), who won 25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 24-26, 15-8.

SVU won the conference tournament for the second time; the first time was in 2019. The conference and NCAA tournaments were not held last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Juniata fell to 13-3.

BASEBALL

No. 13 Va. Tech 10, Wake Forest 9

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — T.J. Rumfield had two hits and three RBIs on Sunday to help the Hokies (19-9, 14-7) beat the Demon Deacons (10-15, 5-12) for their second ACC road series sweep of the year.

The Hokies are seven games above .500 in ACC play for the first time in their history.