In the region: SVU sweeps USA South cross country team titles

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Southern Virginia swept the men's and women's team titles Saturday at the USA South cross country championships.

SVU's Dylan May won the men's individual championship by more than 14 seconds with a time of 25:01.4 on the 8K course.

SVU's Kaelen Ruder was fifth (26:03.7), with SVU's Quin Meyer ninth (26:42.4).

The Knights had 52 points. Berea was second out of 13 men's teams with 53 points.

In the women's race, SVU's Bayleigh Redd was fourth with a time of 23:38.4 on the 6K course. SVU's Sasha Willie was eighth (24:03), SVU's Lilly Dalebout 10th (24:27.4) and SVU's Jacie Angell 14th (24:48.9).

SVU had 52 points. Covenant was second out of 14 teams with 59 points.

Schiffman finishes 2nd

BRIDGEWATER — Washington and Lee's Avery Schiffman finished second at the ODAC women's cross country championships Saturday with a time of 23:42.6 on the 6K course.

W&L's Carolyn Todd was fifth (24:17.6), with W&L's Elise Molinaro seventh (24:22.7), W&L's Claire Hamlet eighth (24:29), W&L's Parker Hawk 11th (24:32.2) and W&L's Mimi Kemp 13th (24:42.5).