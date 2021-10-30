In the region: SVU sweeps USA South cross country team titles

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Southern Virginia swept the men's and women's team titles Saturday at the USA South cross country championships.
SVU's Dylan May won the men's individual championship by more than 14 seconds with a time of 25:01.4 on the 8K course.
SVU's Kaelen Ruder was fifth (26:03.7), with SVU's Quin Meyer ninth (26:42.4).
The Knights had 52 points. Berea was second out of 13 men's teams with 53 points.
In the women's race, SVU's Bayleigh Redd was fourth with a time of 23:38.4 on the 6K course. SVU's Sasha Willie was eighth (24:03), SVU's Lilly Dalebout 10th (24:27.4) and SVU's Jacie Angell 14th (24:48.9).
SVU had 52 points. Covenant was second out of 14 teams with 59 points.
Schiffman finishes 2nd
BRIDGEWATER — Washington and Lee's Avery Schiffman finished second at the ODAC women's cross country championships Saturday with a time of 23:42.6 on the 6K course.
W&L's Carolyn Todd was fifth (24:17.6), with W&L's Elise Molinaro seventh (24:22.7), W&L's Claire Hamlet eighth (24:29), W&L's Parker Hawk 11th (24:32.2) and W&L's Mimi Kemp 13th (24:42.5).
Lynchburg won the women's team title with 26 points. W&L was second with 33 points. Roanoke was sixth, Hollins ninth and Ferrum 10th out of 11 teams.
In the men's race, W&L's Josh Fingerhut was third with a time of 26:34.6 on the 8K course.
W&L's Drew Woodfolk was fifth (26:40), with Roanoke's Chamberlain Zulauf sixth (26:50.5), W&L's Ethan Bernstein 11th (27:07.1), W&L's Jackson Jacobs 12th (27:07.5) and Roanoke's Peter Smith 13th (27:14.2).
Lynchburg won the men's team title with 22 points. W&L was second with 45 points. Roanoke was third. Ferrum was last out of nine teams.
Jenkins finishes 8th
LEXINGTON — VMI's Gavin Jenkins finished eighth at the Southern Conference men's cross country championships Saturday at the Lexington Golf and Country Club.
Jenkins had a time of 25:48.7 on the 8K course.
VMI was seventh out of 10 teams in the men's team standings and eighth on the women's side.
MEN'S SOCCER
No. 1 W&L 1, Hampden-Sydney 0
LEXINGTON — Adrian Zimmerman scored in the 57th minute to give the top-ranked and top-seeded Generals (14-0-2) an ODAC quarterfinal win over the eighth-seeded Tigers (6-8-2) on Saturday.
No. 12 Pitt 4, No. 21 Va. Tech 1
PITTSBURGH — The Panthers (10-4-1, 5-2-1 ACC) beat the Hokies on Friday night to tie Duke for the Coastal Division title and claim the top seed in the ACC tournament.
Tech (9-4-3, 3-4-1), which trailed 3-0 at halftime, had to play a man down after Sivert Haugli received a red card in the 23rd minute.
The eighth-seeded Hokies will host ninth-seeded Boston College (6-6-2, 2-4-2) in the first round of the ACC tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
No. 13 Duke 3, UVa 2, OT
DURHAM, N.C. — Lewis McGarvey scored in the 97th minute to give the Blue Devils (11-3-1, 5-2-1 ACC) a win over the Cavaliers (6-8-3, 2-5-1) on Friday night and a share of the Coastal Division title.
The 11th-seeded Cavaliers will visit sixth-seeded Wake Forest (10-5-1, 4-3-1) in the first round of the ACC tournament at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia Tech 3, UVa 2
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Cera Powell had 17 kills to lead the Hokies (10-13, 1-10 ACC) to a 22-25, 25-18, 25-17, 28-30, 16-14 win over the Cavaliers (8-13, 1-10) on Friday night.
FIELD HOCKEY
SVU 1, Meredith 0