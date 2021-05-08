In the region: SVU wins longest Division III baseball game ever

SALISBURY, Md. — Southern Virginia won the longest game in NCAA Division III baseball history Saturday, upsetting third-ranked Salisbury 7-6 in 23 innings.
The previous record was a 21-inning game.
Will Parker hit an RBI single in the top of the 23rd to give SVU (1-22, 1-14 Coast To Coast Conference) a 7-6 lead.
The game had been suspended by rain in the fifth inning Friday night.
Down 4-1, SVU scored twice in the sixth and twice in the eighth to grab the lead. Mitchell Smith’s solo homer gave the visitors a 5-4 lead.
Salisbury’s Luke Weddell hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at 5.
SVU scored on an error in the top of the 18th to take a 6-5 lead, but Justin Meekins hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth to tie the score.
Manny Lamb had four hits and two RBIs for SVU in the win.
The Sea Gulls (21-4, 14-2) bounced back to win Saturday’s regularly scheduled game 10-0.
BASEBALL
Virginia Tech sweeps
BLACKSBURG — Peyton Alford and Jaison Heard combined on a four-hitter to lead the Hokies to a 7-1 win over Toledo in the first game of a doubleheader.
Down 2-0 in Game 2, Tech (26-17) scored once in the seventh, once in the eighth and once in the ninth to win 3-2. Nick Biddison hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the ninth to give Tech the victory.
Bridgewater advances
The sixth-seeded Eagles (13-13) swept a doubleheader from third-seeded and host Roanoke (23-10) to clinch their best-of-three ODAC quarterfinal series.
BC won the first game 4-3 and the nightcap 6-4, so Game 3 will not need to be played Sunday.
The visitors scored on a passed ball in the eighth to take a 4-3 lead in Game 1.
Brett Tharp hit a two-run homer in the seventh to give BC the 6-4 lead in Game 2.
Lynchburg advances
LYNCHBURG — The second-seeded Hornets (30-11) swept a doubleheader from seventh-seeded Washington and Lee (10-15) to clinch their best-of-three ODAC quarterfinal series.
Lynchburg won the first game 12-8 and the nightcap 12-5, so Game 3 will not be needed on Sunday.
MEN’S TENNIS
UVa 4, Fairleigh Dickinson 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Inaki Montes and William Woodall won in doubles and singles to lead No. 5 overall seed UVa (22-2) past the Knights (6-5) in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The fifth-ranked Cavaliers will host 21st-ranked Stanford (11-5) in the second round Sunday.
Texas Tech 4, Va. Tech 2
ATHENS, Ga. — Ilgiz Valiev, Franco Ribero, Reed Collier and Dimitrios Azoidis won singles matches to give the 25th-ranked Red Raiders (13-7) a first-round win over the Hokies (12-10) in the NCAA tournament.
SVU 5, Mary Washington 1
FREDERICKSBURG — Paul Monson and Kukutla Motlojoa won in doubles and singles to lead the second-seeded Knights (12-5) past the top-seeded Eagles (10-3) in the Coast To Coast Conference tournament final.
The Knights claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. This is the first time they have ever won a league title.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
UVa 4, Tennessee 2
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh won in doubles and singles to lead No. 14 overall seed and 13th-ranked UVa (16-6) to a second-round win over the 15th-ranked Volunteers (17-9) in the NCAA tournament.
UVa will meet No. 3 overall seed Georgia in the Sweet 16 next weekend in Orlando, Florida. UVa is in the Sweet 16 for the first time in five years.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 16, W&L 6
LEXINGTON — Ryan Kenney scored four goals to lead the second-seeded Hornets (16-2) past the top-seeded Generals (11-5) in the ODAC final.
Lynchburg earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
SOFTBALL
Radford 4, Winthrop 3
RADFORD — Lindsay Hunter hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to give the Highlanders (20-29, 10-9 Big South) a win.
MEN’S GOLF
Robinson cited
W&L’s Pierce Robinson (73.2 stroke average) has made the All-ODAC first team.
The second team included W&L’s Owen Malcolm and Franklin County graduate John Hatcher Ferguson of Hampden-Sydney.
The third team included W&L’s Caleb Choe.