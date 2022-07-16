In the region: Taliaferro still leads State Open

MIDLOTHIAN — Radford University golfer Nicholas Taliaferro remained in the lead Saturday night at the State Open of Virginia.

Taliaferro grew up near the Independence Golf Club, which is the site of the tournament. The tournament concludes Sunday with the third round.

Taliaferro, who led after Friday's first round, was at 11-under 131 after finishing his second round.

There was a weather delay of more than three hours Saturday afternoon, so some golfers did not complete their second round Saturday and will have to finish that round Sunday morning.

Former Virginia Tech golfer Connor Burgess, who has turned pro, was in second through 14 holes of his second round. He was at 8-under.

Ex-Hokie and 2020 State Open champ Mark Lawrence Jr., who now plays professionally, was in third with a 6-under 136 after finishing his second round.

Pro Chris O'Neill was in fourth with a 5-under 137 after finishing his second round.

Christopher Newport golfer Alex Price was in fifth at 4-under through 14 holes of his second round.

Defending champ Evan Beck, Andrew Dekeuster and pros Tim Ritter and Larkin Gross were at 3-under. Each had finished his second round.

MEN'S TENNIS

Cavaliers honored

UVa swept the two major awards in the voting for the Division I all-state team by the sports information directors of Virginia schools.

Andres Pedroso, who steered UVa to the ACC and NCAA titles, was named coach of the year

Chris Rodesch, who was a singles All-American, was named the state player of the year.

Rodesch was joined on the all-state first team by UVa's Jefrey von der Schulenberg, Ryan Goetz, Inaki Montes de la Torre and Bar Botzer.

The second team included UVa's Gianni Ross and Virginia Tech's Jordan Chrysostom and Ryan Fishback.

Area players recognized

Washington and Lee's Will Kistler, Evan Erb and Eli Hirshberg have been named to the small-college all-state first team by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

The second team included Southern Virginia's Marcos Dias and W&L's Evan Brady.