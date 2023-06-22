Virginia Tech vaulter Julia Fixsen, Hokies mid-distance runner Nick Plant and Virginia's Ethan Dabbs headline the ACC's outdoor track and field season award winners announced Thursday.

Fixsen was named the women's outdoor field performer of the year. She won both the NCAA and ACC titles in the pole vault, highlighted by an outdoor personal best of 14 feet, 7 1/4 inches to win the national championship.

Fixsen was named the USTFCCCA Southeast Region women's field athlete of the year one week ago.

Plant was named the men's outdoor freshman of the year. He finished 12th at the NCAAs in the 800 and won the event at the ACC championships.

Dabbs, the men's field performer of the year, became the first athlete in ACC history to win four straight league titles in the men's javelin. He was a runner-up in the event at the national championships.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Blair named Academic All-American

Lilly Blair was named a first-team Academic All-American for the second straight season by the College Sports Communicators on Thursday.

Blair, who played at Roanoke College after a successful career at Salem High, was a member of the at-large team. She maintained a 4.0 GPA while triple majoring in mathematics, economics and actuarial science.

Blair was named the ODAC scholar-athlete of the year and a first-team all-conference selection following a senior campaign in which she had 47 goals and 28 assists.

She also was name first-team all-region by the IWLCA.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Kammerman claims All-America honor

Roanoke rising senior Luke Kammerman was named a second-team All-Americans by the Intercollegiate Men's Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Kammerman was a first-team selection by USILA last season.

He also was named the Region 4 offensive player of the year this season after posting 46 goals and 45 assists in 19 games.

LOCAL GOLF

Faulkner advances to match play semis

Cave Spring rising senior Nate Faulkner defeated Vijay Powell and Brandon Sipe to advance to the semifinals of the VSGA Junior Match Play Championship at Kiln Creek Golf Club & Resort.

Faulkner defeated Sipe, the medalist from stroke play qualifying, 3 and 2 in the quarterfinal round by winning Nos. 15 and 16 to secure the triumph.

Faulkner topped Powell 2 up in the Round of 16.

Talon Dingledine defeated Blacksburg rising sophomore Major Ewing 1 up in the Round of 16.

Faulkner faces Jonathan McEwen in one semifinal, while Dingledine takes on Grady Williams in the other. The final will take place after the semifinals Friday.

LOCAL BASEBALL

Red Sox rained out again

Salem's final two games in the first half of the Carolina League were washed out, with Thursday's matchup against Down East canceled because of inclement weather.

The teams' Wednesday contest also was rained out.

Thursday marked the final day of the first half of the season.

Down East (North) and Myrtle Beach (South) won their respective first-half titles and secured spots in the postseason.

Salem closed the first half with a 30-33 record.