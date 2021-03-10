In the region: Tech's Lewis gets at-large NCAA wrestling bid

Virginia Tech wrestling standout Mekhi Lewis has received an at-large bid to next week's NCAA championships in St. Louis.

Lewis, the 2019 NCAA champ at 165, did not compete in the ACC championships after getting injured in Tech's regular-season finale.

Lewis was named the No. 4 seed for the NCAAs in his weight class Wednesday.

Seven other Hokies had earned automatic bids with their showings at the ACC championships, including Sam Latona, who was named the No. 2 seed at 125 pounds Wednesday; Korbin Myers, the No. 4 seed at 133; Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg), the No. 5 seed at 184; and Bryce Andonian, the No. 6 seed at 149.

Eight wrestlers from UVa will also compete, including at-large picks Brian Courtney and Vic Marcelli.

TRACK AND FIELD

NCAAs begin Thursday

Virginia Tech's Lindsey Butler is the No. 1 seed in the women's 800 meters at the NCAA indoor championships, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at Arkansas.

Butler has the top time in the field in her event (2:01.96).