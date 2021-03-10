In the region: Tech's Lewis gets at-large NCAA wrestling bid

Virginia Tech wrestling standout Mekhi Lewis has received an at-large bid to next week's NCAA championships in St. Louis.
Lewis, the 2019 NCAA champ at 165, did not compete in the ACC championships after getting injured in Tech's regular-season finale.
Lewis was named the No. 4 seed for the NCAAs in his weight class Wednesday.
Seven other Hokies had earned automatic bids with their showings at the ACC championships, including Sam Latona, who was named the No. 2 seed at 125 pounds Wednesday; Korbin Myers, the No. 4 seed at 133; Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg), the No. 5 seed at 184; and Bryce Andonian, the No. 6 seed at 149.
Eight wrestlers from UVa will also compete, including at-large picks Brian Courtney and Vic Marcelli.
TRACK AND FIELD
NCAAs begin Thursday
Virginia Tech's Lindsey Butler is the No. 1 seed in the women's 800 meters at the NCAA indoor championships, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at Arkansas.
Butler has the top time in the field in her event (2:01.96).
Nineteen Hokies will participate in the meet, including Rachel Baxter, who is seeded third in the pole vault, and Jacory Patterson, who is seeded fourth in the men's 400.
Four Cavaliers will participate, including Owayne Owens, the fourth seed in the men's triple jump.
BASEBALL
VCU 10, No. 18 Va. Tech 7
BLACKSBURG — Tyler Locklear had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Rams (6-6) to a win over the Hokies (8-3).
Gavin Cross had four hits and scored three runs for Tech.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Radford 1, UNC Asheville 0
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Maevyn Jones scored in the fifth minute to give the Highlanders (3-1, 2-1 Big South) a win.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 8 UVa 18, George Mason 7
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Morgan Schwab had three goals and three assists to lead the Cavaliers (5-0) past the Patriots (1-4).
Roanoke 20, SVU 8
BUENA VISTA — Jenna Kuczo, Lilly Blair and Morgan Saylor scored four goals apiece to lead the Maroons (3-0) to a win over the Knights (3-1) on Tuesday.
Tech's Thursday game ppd.
Virginia Tech announced Tuesday that Thursday's home game against No. 1 North Carolina has been postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 issues in the Tech program.
The Hokies still plan to host UNC on Saturday in what was supposed to have been the teams' second meeting of the week.
SOFTBALL
Tech to return Friday
Virginia Tech, which had to postpone its last seven games because of a COVID-19 pause in its program, announced Wednesday it will return to action Friday at North Carolina State.
GOLF
W&L sweeps
LYNCHBURG — Washington and Lee won the men's and women's team titles at the two-day Hill City Invitational on Tuesday.
W&L's Pierce Robinson won the men's individual crown, beating SVU's Nathan Presslar and Lynchburg's Andrew Watson in a four-hole playoff.
Megan Kanaby won the women's tournament.