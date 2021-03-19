In the region: Tech's Myers loses in NCAA wrestling semifinals

ST. LOUIS — Virginia Tech’s Korbin Myers lost in the semifinals Friday on the second day of the NCAA wrestling championships.
Myers, seeded third at 133 pounds, beat No. 6 seed Matt Schmitt of Missouri 1-0 in the Friday morning quarterfinals to clinch All-America honors.
But No. 2 seed Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State beat Myers 4-2 in the evening semifinals. With the match tied at 2, Bravo-Young recorded a third-period takedown.
Bravo-Young had beaten No. 10 seed Louie Hayes of Virginia 4-1 in the quarterfinals.
Tech’s Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg), seeded fifth at 184, lost to No. 4 seed Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa 3-1 in the second overtime period in the quarterfinals. Bolen had beaten No. 12 seed Nelson Brands of Iowa 6-2 in the second round late Thursday night.
Virginia Tech’s Sam Latona, seeded No. 2 at 125, lost to No. 7 seed Taylor LaMont of Utah Valley 7-4 in the quarterfinals.
Tech’s Bryce Andonian, seeded No. 6 at 149, lost to No. 3 seed Brock Mauller of Missouri 8-3 in the quarterfinals.
Tech’s Mekhi Lewis, the 2019 NCAA champ at 165 pounds, reinjured his shoulder during Thursday night’s second round. The fourth-seeded Lewis seemed to be in extreme pain during an injury timeout. But he resumed wrestling, held on to his lead and beat No. 13 seed Tanner Skidgel of Navy 3-2.
But Lewis, who had first injured his shoulder in the regular-season finale, medically withdrew from the rest of the tournament Friday morning before the quarterfinals.
“After much consideration and in the best interest of his health, we have decided to medically withdraw Mekhi,” Tech coach Tony Robie said in a statement on Twitter. “We are incredibly proud of Mekhi’s effort and toughness throughout the whole process.”
UVa’s Jay Aiello, seeded No. 11 at 197, lost to No. 6 seed Nino Bonaccorsi of Pittsburgh 13-3 in the second round Thursday night.
Friday night’s “blood round,” in which Bolen and others can clinch All-America honors and earn a spot in Saturday’s medal round, was not over at press time.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Madden wins gold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UVa’s Paige Madden won the 200-yard freestyle Friday on the third night of the NCAA championships.
Madden had a time of 1:42.35. It was her second individual gold medal in as many nights. UVa’s Alex Walsh was fifth in that event.
UVa’s Ella Nelson took second in the 400 individual medley (4:02.33), with Virginia Tech’s Reka Gyorgy eighth. Both earned All-America honors.
Virginia’s Kate Douglass took second in the 100 butterfly (49.55), with teammate Lexi Cuomo eighth.
UVa’s Alexis Wenger was third in the 100 breaststroke (57.67), while UVa’s Caroline Gmelich was eighth in the 100 backstroke.
Virginia took second in the 200 medley relay.
UVa is in first place entering the final night of the meet.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVa 2, Virginia Tech 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Kaya Ignacio and Kevin Ogudugu scored in the second half to give the Cavaliers (6-5-1, 2-1 ACC) a win over the Hokies (4-5-2, 0-3).
SOFTBALL
No. 18 Va. Tech 9, Pitt 0
BLACKSBURG — Keely Rochard and Mackenzie Osborne combined on a one-hit shutout to lead the Hokies (13-3, 8-3 ACC) past the Panthers (8-12, 3-7) in a five-inning game.
FIELD HOCKEY
Roanoke 2, Eastern Mennonite 0
Lindsey Keyes and Madison Filson scored to give the host Maroons (3-1, 3-1 ODAC) a win over the Royals.