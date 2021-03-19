In the region: Tech's Myers loses in NCAA wrestling semifinals

But Lewis, who had first injured his shoulder in the regular-season finale, medically withdrew from the rest of the tournament Friday morning before the quarterfinals.

“After much consideration and in the best interest of his health, we have decided to medically withdraw Mekhi,” Tech coach Tony Robie said in a statement on Twitter. “We are incredibly proud of Mekhi’s effort and toughness throughout the whole process.”

UVa’s Jay Aiello, seeded No. 11 at 197, lost to No. 6 seed Nino Bonaccorsi of Pittsburgh 13-3 in the second round Thursday night.

Friday night’s “blood round,” in which Bolen and others can clinch All-America honors and earn a spot in Saturday’s medal round, was not over at press time.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Madden wins gold

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UVa’s Paige Madden won the 200-yard freestyle Friday on the third night of the NCAA championships.

Madden had a time of 1:42.35. It was her second individual gold medal in as many nights. UVa’s Alex Walsh was fifth in that event.

UVa’s Ella Nelson took second in the 400 individual medley (4:02.33), with Virginia Tech’s Reka Gyorgy eighth. Both earned All-America honors.