In the region: Testerman, Kitts headline Ferrum hall of fame class

Former NFL running backs Don Testerman and Jim Kitts headline the new class of the Ferrum College hall of fame.

The five-person class will be inducted Nov. 12 and will be recognized at halftime of Ferrum's football game later that day.

Testerman, who died in 2018, earned Junior College All-America honors with Ferrum in 1973. He also played for Virginia Tech and Clemson. He was the first starting fullback in Seattle Seahawks history and played for that team from 1976-78. He also played in the NFL for Miami.

Kitts played for Ferrum from 1990-93. He played in the NFL for Miami, Washington, and Green Bay. He also played in three other pro leagues.

The other football player in the class is Frank Haywood Jr., who played for Ferrum from 1971-72 before playing for North Carolina State and in the CFL.

The class also includes Matthew Jordan, who made the NCAA Division III men's golf tournament as an individual in 1993 and who helped the team make the NCAAs in 1995. He won the Dixie Conference tournament in 1994.

Andra Thomas, a former basketball, volleyball and tennis player, rounds out the class. She is now the associate director for athletic training services at Penn State.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 6 UVa 3, No. 25 Duke 2

Dani Mendez-Trendler, Noa Boterman and Laura Janssen scored to give the Cavaliers (8-3, 3-1 ACC) a win over the Blue Devils (4-8, 0-4) on Friday in Durham, N.C.

VOLLEYBALL

Ferrum 3, Methodist 2

Taylor Joyner had 19 kills and 12 digs to lead the host Panthers (6-14) to a 20-25, 21-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-12 win over the Monarchs (8-9) on Friday.

SVU 3, Greensboro 1

Courtney Pinkston had 23 kills to lead the Knights (12-6, 6-1 USA South) past the Pride (11-9, 5-2) on Thursday night in Buena Vista.

It was SVU's fifth straight win.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

No. 3 Florida State 1, No. 2 UVa 0

Jody Brown scored in the game's first minute to give the Seminoles (9-0-2, 5-0 ACC) a win over the Cavaliers (10-2-1, 3-2) on Thursday night in Charlottesville.