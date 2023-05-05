Lord Botetourt graduate and former Appalachian State offensive lineman Troy Everett announced on Twitter on Friday that he has committed to Oklahoma.

He entered the transfer portal last month.

Everett started the first six games of last season at center for the Mountaineers, including the Sun Belt football team’s upset win over then-No. 6 Texas A&M. He played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman last season, earning second-team Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic.

— Mark Berman

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Roanoke 12, Shenandoah 5

Lilly Blair, Libby Bowman and Grace Koutouzis each scored four goals Friday to lead the 16th-ranked and second-seeded Maroons (15-2) past the third-seeded Hornets (12-7) in an ODAC semifinal in Salem.

W&L 18, Randolph-Macon 6

Shannon Timoney scored three goals to lead the top-seeded and second-ranked Generals (17-1) past the fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets (10-10) on Friday in Lexington.

W&L will host Roanoke at 1 p.m. Sunday.

SVU 20, Piedmont 12

Tyler John and Kiah Baisden each scored four goals to lead the second-seeded Knights (12-5) past the third-seeded Lions (12-7) in a USA South semifinal Friday in Raleigh, N.C.

Meredith will host SVU on Saturday.

MEN’S LACROSSE

SVU 11, Piedmont 10, OT

Jon Yandow scored 33 seconds into overtime to give the second-seeded Knights (9-7) a USA South semifinal win over the third-seeded Lions (12-6) on Friday in Misenheimer, N.C.

Pfeiffer will host SVU on Saturday.

Lynchburg 12, Roanoke 10

Riley Mitchell scored four goals to lead the 11th-ranked and top-seeded Hornets (13-5) past the fifth-seeded Maroons (11-8) in an ODAC semifinal Thursday night in Lynchburg.

Dylan Wolfe scored to give Lynchburg an 11-10 lead with 5:21 to go.

SOFTBALL

Roanoke 2, Shenandoah 1

Adriana Rivera hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday to give the top-seeded Maroons (25-10) a win over the eighth-seeded Hornets (15-24) on the first day of the ODAC tournament at Liberty University.

Jada Karnes pitched a three-hitter for the win.

Roanoke will face Lynchburg in the four-team, double-elimination pod Saturday.

Meredith 6, SVU 5

The fourth-seeded Avenging Angels (22-18) beat the eighth-seeded Knights (20-20) on Friday on the second day of the USA South tournament in Misenheimer, N.C.

SVU went 0-2 in its four-team, double-elimination pod.

BASEBALL

The Citadel 5, VMI 3

Cameron Reeves and Gant Starling combined on a five-hitter to lead the Bulldogs (20-22, 5-8 SoCon) past the Keydets (23-23, 7-8) on Friday in Charleston, S.C.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UVa 4, Long Island 0

Annabelle Xu and Melodie Collard each won in doubles and singles to lead No. 12 overall seed Virginia (19-6) past LIU (12-11) in the first round of the NCAA Division I tournament Friday in Charlottesville.

UVa will host Princeton on Saturday.

W&L 5, N.C. Wesleyan 2

Riho Iijima and Grace Lorenz each won in doubles and singles to lead the 22nd-ranked Generals (19-6) past the Battling Bishops (12-10) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament Friday in Lexington.

Washington and Lee will host Emory on Saturday.

Also Friday, W&L’s Lauren Long was named both the ODAC player the year and the rookie of the year.

W&L’s Erin Ness was named the coach of the year.

Long was joined on the All-ODAC first team by W&K’s Izzy Koziol. The second team included W&L’s Gabi Moss, Karolina Moss and Gracie Caplice and Roanoke’s Lia Streibich.

MEN’S TENNIS

W&L’s Erb honored

Evan Erb of W&L has been named the ODAC player of the year.

He was joined on the All-ODAC first team by W&L’s Connor Coleman, Evan Brady and James Kurani. The second team included W&L’s Will Kistler and Eli Hirshberg.