Ethan O’Donnell homered and drove in three runs, Jake Gelof added three hits and three RBIs, and No. 5 Virginia (24-2, 8-2 ACC) claimed a 9-5 road win Friday night over Virginia Tech (15-10, 2-8).

Brody Donay went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Hokies.

BASEBALL

VMI 13, UNC Greensboro 9

Nathan Light struck out eight and scattered four hits over 6 1/3 innings, five players drove in at least two runs, and the Keydets (16-12, 3-2 SoCon) picked up a home win Saturday over the Spartans (13-14, 2-3).

Roanoke 11, Washington and Lee 5

Brody Langlotz went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs as the Maroons (15-8, 8-1 ODAC) won the opener of a road doubleheader over the Generals (12-10, 6-6).

Gardner-Webb 16, Radford 0

Jacob McCaskey went 4 for 5 with a homer and six RBIs as the Runnin’ Bulldogs (17-9, 5-2 Big South) shut down the Highlanders (7-20, 0-5).

Pfeiffer 8, Southern Va. 1

Zach Ferrell went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs as the Falcons (5-13, 2-6 USA South) defeated the Knights (7-15, 0-8).

SOFTBALL

No. 13 Duke 7, No. 12 Va. Tech 1

Ana Gold hit a grand slam as part of a five-run seventh inning as the Blue Devils (27-7, 9-4 ACC) pulled away for a road win over the Hokies (26-7, 8-2).

Jayme Bailey hit a solo homer for Tech.

Virginia 1, North Carolina 0

Kailyn Jones hit a pinch-hit, walk-off double in the seventh inning to lift the Cavaliers (25-10, 6-5 ACC) over the Tar Heels (12-22, 3-8).

Charleston Southern 5, Radford 4

Lexi Markle went 3 for 4 with a seventh-inning RBI double to lift the Buccaneers (12-17, 2-4 Big South) to a road win over the Highlanders (9-19, 0-4).

SVU splits doubleheader

Dykell Jones went 2 for 3 with three RBIs as Southern Virginia (14-10) won the opener 11-4 and split a home doubleheader against Brevard (5-13), which won the nightcap 6-2.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 10 W&L 23 Bridgewater 6

Hudson Pokorny scored five goals as the Generals (7-4, 2-2 ODAC) claimed a home win over the Eagles (4-4, 1-1).

VMI 11, Canisius 10

Hartley Jordan scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Keydets (5-6, 2-3 MAAC) claimed a road win over the Griffs (2-9, 1-4).

Roanoke 19, Shenandoah 5

Wyatt Whitlow scored six goals as the Maroons (8-4, 4-0 ODAC) claimed a home win over the Hornets (4-6, 1-1).

SVU 17, Methodist 6

Jon Yandow scored five goals as the Knights (4-6, 3-0 USA South) beat the Monarchs (3-7, 1-2).

Va. Wesleyan 12, Ferrum 8

Liam Murphy scored four goals as the Marlins (5-4, 2-1 ODAC) claimed a road win over the Panthers (2-6, 0-3).

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Va. Tech 14, No. 20 Duke 13, 3 OT

Maura O’Malley scored the game-winning goal in the third overtime to lift the Hokies (6-6, 2-4 ACC) to a road win over the Blue Devils (6-6, 1-5).

No. 2 W&L 23, Guilford 1

Alex Petras scored four goals as the Generals (10-1, 3-0 ODAC) cruised to a home win over the Quakers (2-8, 0-2).

No. 19 Roanoke 21, Va. Wesleyan 3

Lilly Blair had four goals and two assists as the Maroons (8-1, 2-0 ODAC) claimed a road win over the Marlins (2-8, 0-2).

Presbyterian 14, Radford 5

Willow Hammond scored five goals as the Blue Hose (5-5) won a road game over the Highlanders (3-7).

Shenandoah 22, Ferrum 6

Ainsley Buckner had five goals and two assists as the Hornets (6-6) claimed a nonconference road win over the Panthers (4-6).

WOMEN’S GOLF

UVa’s Sambach finishes 14th

Virginia sophomore Amanda Sambach finished in a tie for 14th at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

She shot a 54-hole total of 3-over 219. She shot 2 over in the final round played at Augusta National.