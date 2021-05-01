In the region: UVa beats BYU in NCAA women's soccer tourney

CARY, N.C. — Alexa Spaanstra scored two goals to give the Virginia women's soccer team a 2-0 win over No. 12 overall seed BYU in the second round of the NCAA tournament Saturday.
Laurel Ivory had 11 saves for the Cavaliers (12-4-2), who will face Rice (14-2-1) in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday. Rice upset No. 5 overall seed West Virginia 1-0 on Saturday.
Spaanstra scored in the 34th minute against BYU (11-4-1) and added a goal in the 68th minute.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
W&L wins ODAC title
LEXINGTON — Brynne Gould had 13 kills and 13 digs to lead the top-seeded and 22nd-ranked Generals (16-0) past sixth-seeded Randolph-Macon 25-22, 25-20, 25-16 in the ODAC final Saturday night.
W&L beat fifth-seeded Bridgewater 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 in a semifinal earlier Saturday. Caroline Gard had 23 digs for W&L in that win.
A Division III tournament bid was not at stake in the ODAC tournament because there are no NCAA Division III tournaments for the fall sports this school year.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Radford adds transfer
Tai'Reon Joseph, who was a freshman guard at Austin Peay this year, tweeted Saturday that he is transferring to Radford.
Joseph averaged 6.4 points and 17.6 minutes for Austin Peay. He played in 27 games and started 12 for the Ohio Valley Conference school.
SOFTBALL
No. 20 Va. Tech sweeps
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Hokies (31-12, 22-11 ACC) swept a doubleheader from Syracuse, winning the first game 11-1 in five innings and taking the second game 3-0.
Alexa Milius and Cana Davis each belted a three-run homer in Game 1. Keely Rochard pitched a three-hit shutout in Game 2, striking out eight and walking one.
TRACK AND FIELD
Knights shine
SALISBURY, Md. — Southern Virginia's Abigail Kinoshita was named the women's track athlete of the meet at the Coast To Coast Conference outdoor championships, while SVU's Mesi Havea was chosen the women's field athlete of the meet.
SVU finished third out of six teams in the women's standings at the two-day meet, which concluded Saturday. SVU finished fifth on the men's side. Christopher Newport swept the team titles.
Kinoshita won the 100 meters (12.5 seconds), the 200 (25.99), the long jump (5.18 meters) and the triple jump (10.42).
Havea won the shot put (12.08 meters), discus (38.46) and hammer throw (43.27).
On the men's side, Dylan May won the 5,000 (15:04.75).
WOMEN'S TENNIS
W&L 5, Roanoke 0
LEXINGTON — Taylor Garcia and Becket Waters won in doubles and singles to lead the 18th-ranked and top-seeded Generals (12-2) past the ninth-seeded Maroons (6-10) in an ODAC quarterfinal.
MEN'S LACROSSE
W&L 21, Randolph-Macon 19
LEXINGTON — Stuart Greenspon scored five goals and recorded his 100th career point to lead the Generals (10-4, 9-1 ODAC) to a win.
Roanoke 30, Randolph 0
LYNCHBURG — Quinn Evans scored five goals to lead the Maroons (7-3, 5-2 ODAC) to a win.
WOMEN'S WATER POLO
VMI advances
Top seed Long Island forfeited its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference semifinal with fourth-seeded VMI, so the Keydets advanced to Sunday's final against host Marist.
BASEBALL
W&L splits twin bill
EMORY — The Generals (9-13, 9-13 ODAC) split a doubleheader with Emory & Henry on Saturday, winning the first game 7-5 and losing the second game 7-6.
Jackson Gazin had three hits and scored once for W&L in Game 1.
UVa 18, No. 22 Va. Tech 1
BLACKSBURG — Nic Kent had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs to help the Cavaliers (21-19, 12-16 ACC) squash the Hokies (22-16, 15-13) on Friday night.
It was UVa's largest margin of victory in the history of the series.
UVa's 18 runs were the most for the Cavaliers in an ACC game in 10 years.
VMI 13, The Citadel 5
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Will Knight had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Keydets (11-24, 7-12 Southern Conference) to a win Friday night.
Ferrum splits
ASHLAND — The Panthers (10-21, 7-15 ODAC) split a Friday doubleheader with No. 17 Randolph-Macon (22-9, 18-4), winning the first game 11-8 and losing the nightcap 12-2.
Ozzie Torres had three hits and scored twice for Ferrum in Game 1.