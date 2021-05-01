In the region: UVa beats BYU in NCAA women's soccer tourney

CARY, N.C. — Alexa Spaanstra scored two goals to give the Virginia women's soccer team a 2-0 win over No. 12 overall seed BYU in the second round of the NCAA tournament Saturday.

Laurel Ivory had 11 saves for the Cavaliers (12-4-2), who will face Rice (14-2-1) in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday. Rice upset No. 5 overall seed West Virginia 1-0 on Saturday.

Spaanstra scored in the 34th minute against BYU (11-4-1) and added a goal in the 68th minute.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

W&L wins ODAC title

LEXINGTON — Brynne Gould had 13 kills and 13 digs to lead the top-seeded and 22nd-ranked Generals (16-0) past sixth-seeded Randolph-Macon 25-22, 25-20, 25-16 in the ODAC final Saturday night.

W&L beat fifth-seeded Bridgewater 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 in a semifinal earlier Saturday. Caroline Gard had 23 digs for W&L in that win.

A Division III tournament bid was not at stake in the ODAC tournament because there are no NCAA Division III tournaments for the fall sports this school year.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Radford adds transfer