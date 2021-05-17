In the region: UVa falls in NCAA men's tennis Sweet 16

ORLANDO, Fla. — Riley Smith and Stefan Dostanic won in doubles and singles to lead No. 12 overall seed Southern Cal to a 4-2 win over No. 5 overall seed Virginia in the round of 16 of the NCAA men’s tennis tournament Monday.

USC (23-6) snapped UVa’s 17-match winning streak. UVa (23-3) had not lost since Valentine’s Day.

Southern Cal improved to 7-1 all-time against UVa in the NCAAs.

The Trojans won at No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles to claim the doubles point, so the third doubles match was not finished.

Smith beat Jeffrey von der Schulenburg 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 singles to extend the lead to 2-0.

Gianni Ross won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 6 singles and UVa teammate Inaki Montes won 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 at No. 4 singles to tie the match at 2.

Lodewijk Weststrate beat Ryan Goetz 6-3, 7-5 at No. 5 singles to give USC the lead back. Dostanic beat Chris Rodesch 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 at No. 3 singles to clinch the match, so the other singles match was not finished.

TENNIS

Generals, Maroons honoredW&L’s Taylor Garcia has been named the ODAC women’s tennis player of the year, while W&L’s Gabi Moss was chosen the ODAC women’s rookie of the year.