In the region: UVa finishes 7th at NCAA men's golf regional

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. — Sixth-seeded Virginia finished seventh out of 13 teams Wednesday at a three-day NCAA men's golf regional with a 5-over 857.

The top five teams (Vanderbilt, Arkansas, San Diego State, North Carolina State and Clemson) and the top individual not on one of those five teams advanced to the NCAA national championships. UVa finished eight shots behind the two teams that tied for fourth (N.C. State and Clemson).

UVa's Pietro Bovari tied for eighth place with a 4-under 209 and just missed out on advancing to the national championships. The individual who advanced was Michigan State's James Piot, who tied for fourth with a 5-under 208.

San Diego State's Puwit Anupansuebsai won the tournament with an 8-over 205.

MEN'S GOLF

Tech's Lawrence ties for 43rd

STILLWATER, Okla. — Virginia Tech's Mark Lawrence Jr. tied for 43rd out of 73 golfers with an 11-over 227 in a three-round NCAA regional that concluded Tuesday.

Lawrence was competing in the regional as an individual. Golfers played 36 holes Monday and 18 holes Tuesday in anticipation of rain Wednesday.