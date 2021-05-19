In the region: UVa finishes 7th at NCAA men's golf regional

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. — Sixth-seeded Virginia finished seventh out of 13 teams Wednesday at a three-day NCAA men's golf regional with a 5-over 857.
The top five teams (Vanderbilt, Arkansas, San Diego State, North Carolina State and Clemson) and the top individual not on one of those five teams advanced to the NCAA national championships. UVa finished eight shots behind the two teams that tied for fourth (N.C. State and Clemson).
UVa's Pietro Bovari tied for eighth place with a 4-under 209 and just missed out on advancing to the national championships. The individual who advanced was Michigan State's James Piot, who tied for fourth with a 5-under 208.
San Diego State's Puwit Anupansuebsai won the tournament with an 8-over 205.
MEN'S GOLF
Tech's Lawrence ties for 43rd
STILLWATER, Okla. — Virginia Tech's Mark Lawrence Jr. tied for 43rd out of 73 golfers with an 11-over 227 in a three-round NCAA regional that concluded Tuesday.
Lawrence was competing in the regional as an individual. Golfers played 36 holes Monday and 18 holes Tuesday in anticipation of rain Wednesday.
The top five teams (Oklahoma State, Illinois, SMU, Sam Houston and Little Rock) and the top individual not on one of those five teams advanced to the national championships. The individual who advanced was Colorado State's A.J. Ott, who tied for third place with a 5-over 211.
WOMEN'S GOLF
W&L's Kanaby honored
Megan Kanaby of Washington and Lee was named to the eight-woman NCAA Division III All-America first team Wednesday by the Women's Golf Coaches Association, becoming only the second General to earn that honor.
The sophomore won two tournaments and had four top-10 finishes, including an eighth-place finish at the NCAA Division III championships. She ranked sixth in Division III with a 77.38 scoring average.
ETC.
Highlanders recognized
Radford softball player Sydney Fisher, Radford baseball player Anthony Galati and Radford runner Annsley Eckert were among nine Big South athletes who won the conference's George A. Christenberry Award for Academic Excellence for this school year.
All nine honorees finished with a 4.0 GPA for their college careers.