In the region: UVa, Lawrence get NCAA men's golf bids

Virginia received an at-large bid to the NCAA men's golf championships Wednesday, while Virginia Tech's Mark Lawrence Jr. reaped an at-large bid as an individual.
UVa will be the No. 6 seed in a 13-team regional hosted by Vanderbilt. Clemson is the top seed there.
Lawrence (71.63 stroke average) will be the No. 2 seed out of 10 individuals in a 13-team regional hosted by Oklahoma State.
The regionals will be held May 17-19. Five teams and one individual not from those five teams will advance from each of the six regionals to the national championships in Arizona.
MEN'S TENNIS
W&L 5, Roanoke 0
LEXINGTON — Harry Kittredge and T.J. Rudden won in doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded Generals (12-4) past the fifth-seeded Maroons (9-6) in an ODAC semifinal.
SOFTBALL
Va. Wesleyan advances
VIRGINIA BEACH — The top-seeded and second-ranked Marlins (35-5-1) swept a doubleheader from the fourth-seeded Maroons (21-11) to clinch their best-of-three ODAC semifinal series.
The Marlins won the first game 3-2 and took the second game 7-0 in six innings, so Game 3 won't need to be played Thursday.
Roanoke led 2-0 in Game 1, but Madison Glaubke of the Marlins hit a two-RBI double in the sixth inning and an RBI single in the seventh.
Radford sweeps
RADFORD — The Highlanders (19-29) swept a doubleheader from Norfolk State, winning the first game 9-1 in six innings and taking the second game 9-0 in six innings.
Talia Douglas had two hits and three RBIs in Game 1. Skyler DeHart pitched a two-hit shutout in Game 2, striking out three and walking one.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Christopher Newport 14, Southern Virginia 11
NEWPORT NEWS — Dylan Rice scored three goals to lead the second-seeded and ninth-ranked Captains (11-4) past the third-seeded Knights (6-10) in a Coast To Coast Conference semifinal.
Bridgewater 13, Roanoke 11
Kyle Graham had four goals and four assists to lead the fifth-seeded Eagles (6-4) past the fourth-seeded and host Maroons (7-4) in an ODAC quarterfinal Tuesday night.
BC will visit top seed W&L in a semifinal Thursday.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
W&L sweeps top honors
W&L's Landon Shelley, who has 16 goals, 45 assists and a 3.89 GPA, was named both the ODAC offensive player of the year and the scholar-athlete of the year on Wednesday.
W&L defender Catherine Arrix (15 caused turnovers) was chosen the defensive player of the year, while W&L's Hanna Bishop (37 goals, six assists) was named the rookie of the year.
Brooke O'Brien, who steered second-ranked W&L (13-0) to the ODAC title, was named coach of the year for the fifth straight time.
Shelley and Arrix were joined on the All-ODAC first team by W&L's Allie Schwab (29 goals, 29 assists), Kit McNiff (25 goals, seven assists), Caroline Hall (19 ground balls) and Caroline Kranich (37 saves) and by Roanoke's Lilly Blair (50 goals), Emerson Foster (46 goals) and Claire Eisenhart (16 caused turnovers).
The second team included W&L's Katherine Faria, Christina Cavallo, Jenny Lisovicz and Sam Van Belle and by Roanoke's Ellie Armstrong and Natalie Mason.
Bishop was joined on the third team by W&L's Allie Doyle, Ferrum's Erin Reynolds and Roanoke's Jenna Kuczo.
TRACK AND FIELD
Poindexter recognized
VMI's Jordin Poindexter was named the most outstanding men's track performer of the Southern Conference outdoor championships Wednesday.
He won the 200 meters and took second in the 100 at last weekend's meet. He also was part of a winning relay team and a third-place relay team.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING
Large cited
Roanoke sophomore Kimberly Large, who won three individual titles at the ODAC championships, has been named the state small-college swimmer of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
BASEBALL
VCU 7, UVa 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Liam Hibbits hit a three-RBI double in the ninth inning to give the Rams (28-14) a comeback win over the Cavaliers (22-21) on Tuesday night.
UVa led 5-0 after six innings.