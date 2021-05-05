In the region: UVa, Lawrence get NCAA men's golf bids

Virginia received an at-large bid to the NCAA men's golf championships Wednesday, while Virginia Tech's Mark Lawrence Jr. reaped an at-large bid as an individual.

UVa will be the No. 6 seed in a 13-team regional hosted by Vanderbilt. Clemson is the top seed there.

Lawrence (71.63 stroke average) will be the No. 2 seed out of 10 individuals in a 13-team regional hosted by Oklahoma State.

The regionals will be held May 17-19. Five teams and one individual not from those five teams will advance from each of the six regionals to the national championships in Arizona.

MEN'S TENNIS

W&L 5, Roanoke 0

LEXINGTON — Harry Kittredge and T.J. Rudden won in doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded Generals (12-4) past the fifth-seeded Maroons (9-6) in an ODAC semifinal.

SOFTBALL

Va. Wesleyan advances

VIRGINIA BEACH — The top-seeded and second-ranked Marlins (35-5-1) swept a doubleheader from the fourth-seeded Maroons (21-11) to clinch their best-of-three ODAC semifinal series.