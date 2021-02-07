In the region: UVa men's lacrosse wins opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Payton Cormier scored six goals to lead the fifth-ranked Virginia men's lacrosse team to a 20-11 win over Towson on Saturday.

It was the season opener for both teams.

Connor Shellenberger and Charlie Bertrand had four goals apiece for UVa.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Henderson breaks Tech mark

BLACKSBURG — Essence Henderson broke the Virginia Tech record in the women's shot put Saturday on the final day of the Doc Hale Elite Meet.

Henderson had a winning heave of 55 feet, 9 3/4 inches, breaking the old school record by more than a foot.

In the men's mile, Virginia Tech's Diego Zarate — who competed unattached — broke the Rector Field House and meet records with a time of 3:57.52. Fellow Hokies Bashir Mosavel-Lo, Ben Nibbelink, Ben Fleming and Antonio Lopez-Segura also recorded sub-4-minute miles in the race.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Radford coach wins debut