In the region: UVa relay team breaks U.S. and NCAA records

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia's 200-yard medley relay team broke the American and NCAA records Wednesday on the opening night of the ACC women's swimming and diving championships.
The team of Caroline Gmelich, Alexis Wenger, Alexa Cuomo and Kate Douglass had a winning time of 1 minute, 32.93 seconds.
UVa also won the 800 freestyle relay. The quartet of Kyla Valls, Alex Walsh, Paige Madden and Ella Nelson broke the meet and UVa records with a time of 6:54.13.
The Virginia Tech team of Emma Atkinson, Sarah Shackelford, Loulou Vos and Reka Gyorgy took third in the 800 freestyle relay with the second-fastest time (7:03.50) in school history.
SOFTBALL
Clemson 8, No. 14 Va. Tech 1
CLEMSON, S.C. — Marissa Guimbarda belted a two-run homer to help the Tigers (3-0, 1-0 ACC) beat the Hokies (3-1, 0-1) on Thursday.
MEN'S SOCCER
VMI 2, Southern Virginia 1
BUENA VISTA — Freshman Tate Popsichal scored in the 82nd minute Wednesday to give the Keydets (1-1) the win over the Knights (0-2).
MEN'S LACROSSE
Ferrum 12, Averett 6
DANVILLE — Mackoy Bodmer scored four goals to lead the Panthers (1-0) past the Cougars (1-1) on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
W&L opener canceled
Washington and Lee announced Thursday it has canceled its Feb. 26 season opener against Shenandoah.
The Generals have fewer than 70 players this spring, according to a W&L spokesman, and injuries on the offensive line and at other positions have made it unsafe for W&L to play next week. W&L already had a bye week scheduled for the following week.
W&L has added a March 7 exhibition game against Ferrum. W&L's March 12 game at Southern Virginia will now serve as the Generals' season opener.