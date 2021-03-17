 Skip to main content
In the region: UVa relay team wins NCAA title
new new UVa logo

Courtesy of UVa

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia won the 800-yard freestyle relay Wednesday on the opening night of the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships.

The team of Kyla Valls, Paige Madden, Ella Nelson and Alex Walsh had a winning time of 6 minutes, 52.56 seconds.

The Virginia Tech foursome of Emma Atkinson, Sarah Shackelford, Emma Gyorgy and Loulou Vos took 14th in a school-record time of 7:02.73.

SOFTBALL

No. 18 Va. Tech sweeps Radford

BLACKSBURG — The Hokies (12-8) swept a doubleheader from the Highlanders (6-12), winning the first game 11-1 and the nightcap 9-1.

Kelsey Bennett, Cana Davis, Alexa Milius and Kayleigh Addington (Rockbridge County) homered for Tech in Game 1.

Grace Chavez, Jayme Bailey, Bennett and Morgan Overaitis homered for Tech in Game 2.

Roanoke splits twin bill

DANVILLE — The Maroons (4-2) split a doubleheader with Averett (6-8), winning the first game 2-0 and losing the nightcap 6-3.

Jada Karnes (William Byrd) and Shanan Hester combined on the shutout in Game 1. 

BASEBALL

UVa 5, Towson 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Billy Price, Paul Kosanovich, Zach Messinger, Kyle Whitten and Stephen Schoch combined on a one-hit shutout to lead the Cavaliers (8-8) past the Tigers (2-13).

VMI 8, George Washington 1

WASHINGTON — Trey Morgan had three hits and scored twice and pitched one scoreless inning to lead the Keydets (4-9) past the Colonials (5-5).

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 9 UVa 15, VCU 5

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Ashlyn McGovern scored four goals to lead the Cavaliers (6-1) past the Rams (3-3).

SVU 16, Ferrum 10

FERRUM — Alissa Johnson had six goals to lead Southern Virginia (4-2) past the Panthers (4-3).

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

UVa staff put on leave

UVa announced it has put the women's volleyball staff on paid administrative leave pending the review of a personnel matter.

UVa has canceled its next two matches because of that decision.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SVU cracks top 10

Southern Virginia (11-1) rose one spot to No. 10 in the new Division III coaches poll.

