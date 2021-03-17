In the region: UVa relay team wins NCAA title

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Billy Price, Paul Kosanovich, Zach Messinger, Kyle Whitten and Stephen Schoch combined on a one-hit shutout to lead the Cavaliers (8-8) past the Tigers (2-13).

VMI 8, George Washington 1

WASHINGTON — Trey Morgan had three hits and scored twice and pitched one scoreless inning to lead the Keydets (4-9) past the Colonials (5-5).

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 9 UVa 15, VCU 5

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Ashlyn McGovern scored four goals to lead the Cavaliers (6-1) past the Rams (3-3).

SVU 16, Ferrum 10

FERRUM — Alissa Johnson had six goals to lead Southern Virginia (4-2) past the Panthers (4-3).

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

UVa staff put on leave

UVa announced it has put the women's volleyball staff on paid administrative leave pending the review of a personnel matter.

UVa has canceled its next two matches because of that decision.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SVU cracks top 10

Southern Virginia (11-1) rose one spot to No. 10 in the new Division III coaches poll.