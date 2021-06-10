In the region: UVa signee wins at Lanto Junior Championship

BLACKSBURG — Virginia signee Matthew Monastero of Leesburg won a three-hole playoff for the boys title Thursday at the inaugural Lanto Junior Championship, a three-day American Junior Golf Association tournament at Blacksburg Country Club.

Monastero was tied after 54 holes with Benjamin Newfield of Arlington and Colin Li of San Diego with a 7-under 209. Li lost on the second playoff hole and Newfield lost on the third playoff hole.

Jake Albert of Blacksburg and Balthazar Duclos of France tied for fourth at 210.

On the girls side, Lucy Yuan of San Diego won the crown with a 7-under 209. Kathryn Ha of Roanoke was eighth at 223.

The event was hosted by Blacksburg High School graduate and PGA Tour golfer Lanto Griffin.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hokies, Cavs advance

EUGENE, Ore. — Athletes from Virginia Tech and UVa advanced to the finals of the NCAA outdoor championships with their performances in the prelims Wednesday and Thursday.

Virginia Tech's Lindsey Butler was sixth overall in the prelims of the women's 800 meters Thursday (2:03.53), with UVa's Michaela Meyer seventh (2:03.63). Both made Saturday's nine-woman final.