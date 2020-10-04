In the region: UVa tops Syracuse in overtime

BLACKSBURG — Karlie Johnson and Tori Powell each scored a goal to give the previously winless Virginia Tech women’s soccer team a 2-0 victory over No. 14 Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Hokies improved to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the ACC; Pitt fell to 6-2, 1-2.

Johnson scored in the 76th minute to give Tech a 1-0 lead. It was her first goal in two years. Powell scored in the 89th minute.

Alia Skinner had 12 saves for Tech, which beat a ranked for for the first time since a November 2018 win over Texas.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

No. 10 UVa 3, Miami 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Rebecca Jarrett had a goal and two assists to lead the Cavaliers (4-1-1, 2-1-1 ACC) past the Hurricanes (0-5, 0-4).

UVa scored twice in the first four minutes, thanks to goals from Anna Sumpter and Lacey McCormack. Jarrett scored in the 69th minute.

FIELD HOCKEY

Virginia 3, Syracuse 2, 2OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Amber Ezechiels drilled the game winner 5:34 into the second overtime period as the Cavaliers (3-1) knocked off the Orange (0-2) in a nonconference matchup.