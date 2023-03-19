KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Virginia won the NCAA women's swimming and diving championship for the third straight year on Saturday night.

Virginia joined Texas, Stanford, Georgia and Auburn as the only programs to win the meet three straight times.

UVa totaled 541.5 points, winning 11 events in the four-day meet. Texas, whose team included Lord Botetourt graduate Olivia Bray, was second with 414.5 points. North Carolina State, whose team included Cave Spring graduate Emma Muzzy, was fifth. Virginia Tech was 20th.

Virginia swept all five relays at the meet, becoming only the fourth school to do so.

The crown was the 32nd NCAA team title for the UVa athletic program.

UVa's Kate Douglass won the 200-yard breaststroke Saturday night, breaking American and NCAA marks with a time of 2:01.29. UVa's Ella Nelson was third, with Anna Keating seventh. It was Douglass' third individual title of the week; she broke the American and NCAA records in all three of those wins.

Virginia's Gretchen Walsh won the 100 freestyle Saturday night with a pool-record time of 45.61 seconds. UVa's Maxine Parker was 10th, with Aimee Canny 14th and Lexi Cuomo 16th. It was Walsh's second individual title of the week.

The UVa foursome of Douglass, Alex Walsh, Parker and Gretchen Walsh won the 400 freestyle relay Saturday night, breaking American and NCAA marks with a time of 3:05.84. Bray was part of a Texas quartet that took seventh. The Virginia Tech foursome of Sarah Shackelford, Emma Atkinson, Carmen Weiler Sastre and Emily Claesson took ninth with a school-record time of 3:12.76.

Virginia's Alex Walsh was second in the 200 butterfly Saturday night with a school-record time of 1:50.23. UVa's Abby Harter was seventh.

UVa's Reilly Tiltmann took sixth in the 200 backstroke Saturday night. Bray finished seventh (1:51.95); Bray earned All-America honors in three individual events and four relays at the meet. Muzzy took eighth (1:52.82) to earn All-America honors in the final race of her career. Virginia Tech's Caroline Bentz took 14th.

UVa's Madelyn Donohoe was 11th in the 1,650 freestyle Saturday.

WRESTLING

Virginia Tech 9th at NCAAs

Virginia Tech finished ninth in the team standings at the NCAA championships, which concluded Saturday night in Tulsa, Okla.

Tech finished in the top 10 for the eighth time in the last 10 NCAA tournaments.

Penn State won the team crown. N.C. State was 10th.

SOFTBALL

No. 13 Virginia Tech 5, Georgia Tech 1

Bre Peck, Addy Greene and Teagan Thrunk homered Sunday to lead the Hokies (22-5, 8-1 ACC) past the Yellow Jackets (15-12, 2-4) in Atlanta.

Emma Lemley pitched a one-hitter, striking out 11 and walking none.

The Hokies swept the three-game series.

BASEBALL

VMI 15, Norfolk State 4

Ty Swaim had three hits, two stolen bases and three RBIs to lead the Keydets (13-8) past the Spartans (3-15) in a seven-inning game Sunday in Lexington.

VMI stole 13 bases to snap a 28-year-old school record for the most stolen bases in a game. Justin Starke stole four of them.

The Keydets also tied the NCAA Division I record for the most stolen bases in an inning with eight in the second inning. The last occurrence by a school was in 1993.

VMI swept the three-game series.

PRO HOCKEY

Roanoke 7, Knoxville 5

Mac Jansen scored two goals to lead the visiting Rail Yard Dawgs (27-17-4) past the Ice Bears (29-18-3) on Saturday night.

Alex DiCarlo scored his first pro goal to give Roanoke a 1-0 lead 5:26 into the first period. Bailey Conger tied the score later in the first.

Nick Ford scored 6:32 into the second period to give Roanoke a 2-1 lead. Carter Cowlthorp tied the score 68 seconds later. Jansen scored a power-play goal to give Roanoke a 3-2 lead at the 9:03 mark. But the Ice Bears scored the final two goals of the period.

Spencer Kennedy of Roanoke scored 2:26 into the third to tie the game at 4. C.J. Valerian scored to give Roanoke a 5-4 lead at the 5:42 mark. Jansen scored a power-play goal to extend the lead to 6-4 at the 6:21 mark. Rasmuz Waxin-Engback cut the lead to 6-5 at the 17:05 mark. Roanoke's C.J. Stubbs scored on an empty net in the final minute.

Tyler Roy of Roanoke had 18 saves in his first pro start.