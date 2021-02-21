In the region: UVa wins ACC women's swimming crown

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia captured the ACC women's swimming and diving championship Saturday night for the third time in four years.

UVa totaled 1,486 points in the four-day meet to win the title for a record 17th time. North Carolina State was second with 1,317 points. Virginia Tech was fourth.

Virginia's Paige Madden, who won three individual titles and was part of two winning relay teams, was named the meet's most valuable swimmer for the second straight year.

Madden won the 1,650-yard freestyle (15:45.45) on Saturday, with teammate Maddie Donohoe third.

UVa's Kate Douglass won the 100 freestyle (46.83). Virginia Tech's Sarah Shackelford was third.

Virginia's Jessica Nava won the 200 butterfly (1:54.19), with teammate Abby Harter second.

The foursome of Douglass, Lexi Cuomo, Madden and Alex Walsh won the 400 freestyle relay (3:10.14).

Walsh took third in the 200 backstroke, while teammate Ella Nelson was third in the 200 breaststroke.

SOFTBALL

No. 14 Va. Tech 6, No. 13 FSU 0