In the region: UVa wins ACC women's swimming crown

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia captured the ACC women's swimming and diving championship Saturday night for the third time in four years.
UVa totaled 1,486 points in the four-day meet to win the title for a record 17th time. North Carolina State was second with 1,317 points. Virginia Tech was fourth.
Virginia's Paige Madden, who won three individual titles and was part of two winning relay teams, was named the meet's most valuable swimmer for the second straight year.
Madden won the 1,650-yard freestyle (15:45.45) on Saturday, with teammate Maddie Donohoe third.
UVa's Kate Douglass won the 100 freestyle (46.83). Virginia Tech's Sarah Shackelford was third.
Virginia's Jessica Nava won the 200 butterfly (1:54.19), with teammate Abby Harter second.
The foursome of Douglass, Lexi Cuomo, Madden and Alex Walsh won the 400 freestyle relay (3:10.14).
Walsh took third in the 200 backstroke, while teammate Ella Nelson was third in the 200 breaststroke.
SOFTBALL
No. 14 Va. Tech 6, No. 13 FSU 0
ATLANTA — Keely Rochard pitched a one-hit shutout Sunday, striking out nine and walking five, to lead the Hokies to another win over the Seminoles in a game held at Georgia Tech.
Virginia Tech (7-2, 4-2 ACC) won the final two games of the three-game series for its first series win over FSU (7-3, 4-2) in 10 years.
Cameron Fagan and Grace Chavez homered for the Hokies.
UVa splits two games
RALEIGH, N.C. — Donna Friedman had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (3-4, 2-3 ACC) to a 12-3 win over Pittsburgh in a game held at N.C. State.
UVa lost its first game of the day, falling to Louisville 4-0.
BASEBALL
Va. Tech sweeps Kent State
BLACKSBURG — The Hokies opened the season with a doubleheader sweep of Kent State, winning the first game 3-1 and the second game 9-2.
Kevin Madden had two hits and one RBI for Tech in Game 1, while Gavin Cross had two hits and three RBIs in Game 2.
No. 14 UVa 4, UConn 2
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Marc Lebreux and Devin Ortiz each had two hits and one RBI to lead the Cavaliers (2-1) past the Huskies (1-2).
Roanoke splits with Peace
Cary, N.C. — The Maroons opened the season by splitting a doubleheader with William Peace.
Roanoke won the first game 6-5 in 10 innings. Carson McCusker of the Maroons had an RBI single in the ninth to tie the game at 5-5. Carter Plunkett had an RBI single in the top of the 10th to win the game.
William Peace won the nightcap 6-3.
Ferrum 6, N.C. Wesleyan 5
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Matt Yarbrough had two hits and five RBIs to lead the Panthers to a season-opening win.
The second game of the doubleheader was suspended in the fourth inning with North Carolina Wesleyan up 11-4.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 12 Duke 12, No, 17 Va. Tech 8
DURHAM, N.C. — Gabby Rosenzweig had two goals and three assists to lead the Blue Devils (3-0, 1-0 ACC) past the Hokies (1-1, 0-1).
Ferrum 14, Methodist 8
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Erin Reynolds had four goals to lead the Panthers to a season-opening win.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
W&L 7, Guilford 0
LEXINGTON — Emily Leding scored two goals to lead the Generals to a season-opening win.
Ferrum 1, Roanoke 1, 2 OT