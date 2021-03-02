In the region: UVa wins in baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Max Cotier had two hits and two RBIs to lead the eighth-ranked Virginia baseball team to an 11-1 rout of George Washington on Tuesday.
Nic Kent had two hits and scored twice for UVa (5-3). Brendan Rivoli added two hits and one RBI.
It was the season opener for the Colonials.
BASEBALL
VCU 10, VMI 8RICHMOND — Jack Schroeder belted a three-run, walk-off homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth to give the Rams (2-5) a win over the Keydets (2-3).
The Rams scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to cut the VMI lead to 7-4. VMI added a run in the top of the ninth, but VCU scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth.
Callen Nuccio had four hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs for VMI. Cole Garrett had two hits, including a solo homer.
Liberty 5, RadfordLYNCHBURG — Brady Gulakowski had a two-run homer and an RBI double to help the Flames (3-5) beat the Highlanders (4-3).
With the Flames up 2-1, Liberty’s Jaylen Guy had a two-RBI single in the fourth when his pop fly with the bases loaded landed in between three Highlanders.
Dac Archer had an RBI single for Radford.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVa 3, George Mason 0CHARLOTTESVILLE — Axel Gunnarsson, Kevin Ogudugu and Nick Berghold scored in the first half to give the Cavaliers (4-4-1) a win over the Patriots (0-2) in their spring opener.
Alex Rando had three saves for UVa.
Major League Soccer draft pick Irakoze Donasiyano (Patrick Henry) started his 50th straight game for UVa.
FIELD HOCKEY
Virginia Wesleyan 2, Ferrum 0VIRGINIA BEACH — Jenna Whitener and Ryan Westpjakl scored to give the Marlins a win over the Panthers in the season opener for both teams.
FOOTBALL
W&L’s Frailer gets postgrad scholarshipWashington and Lee senior defensive lineman Andrew Frailer has received an NCAA postgraduate scholarship of $10,000.
Frailer, who earned All-ODAC first-team honors in 2019, is an economics and politics double-major and a member of the Army ROTC program.
The NCAA awards up to 126 postgraduate scholarships annually to those who excel academically and athletically.
Frailer was one of 21 male fall-sports athletes to get a postgraduate scholarship this year.