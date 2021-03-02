In the region: UVa wins in baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Max Cotier had two hits and two RBIs to lead the eighth-ranked Virginia baseball team to an 11-1 rout of George Washington on Tuesday.

Nic Kent had two hits and scored twice for UVa (5-3). Brendan Rivoli added two hits and one RBI.

It was the season opener for the Colonials.

BASEBALL

VCU 10, VMI 8RICHMOND — Jack Schroeder belted a three-run, walk-off homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth to give the Rams (2-5) a win over the Keydets (2-3).

The Rams scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to cut the VMI lead to 7-4. VMI added a run in the top of the ninth, but VCU scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Callen Nuccio had four hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs for VMI. Cole Garrett had two hits, including a solo homer.

Liberty 5, RadfordLYNCHBURG — Brady Gulakowski had a two-run homer and an RBI double to help the Flames (3-5) beat the Highlanders (4-3).

With the Flames up 2-1, Liberty’s Jaylen Guy had a two-RBI single in the fourth when his pop fly with the bases loaded landed in between three Highlanders.