In the region: UVa women's soccer advances to NCAA semifinals

CARY, N.C. — Lizzy Sieracki scored on a header in the 60th minute to give the Virginia women's soccer team a 1-0 win over No. 4 overall seed TCU in an NCAA quarterfinal Sunday.
UVa's Laurel Ivory had two saves in the shutout of the fourth-ranked Horned Frogs (12-2-2).
The 13th-ranked Cavaliers (14-4-2), who were the only unseeded team in the quarterfinals, advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2014.
UVa will play No. 1 overall seed Florida State on Thursday in Cary. FSU beat Duke on penalty kicks.
No. 2 overall seed North Carolina will meet No. 11 overall seed Santa Clara in the other semifinal.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
W&L 19, FDU-Florham 5
LEXINGTON — Hanna Bishop scored five goals to lead second-ranked Washington and Lee past Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
W&L (14-0) and FDU-Florham (16-1) each had a first-round bye.
The Generals will host 11th-ranked Ithaca in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.
W&L extended its program-record winning streak to 18 games and extended its program-record home winning streak to 30 games.
Landon Shelley had two assists to break the school career assists record. She now has 138 after entering the game tied for the top spot.
Katherine Faria had four goals for W&L, giving her 100 for her career.
MEN'S TENNIS
UVa 4, Stanford 2
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Ryan Goetz, Inaki Montes, Gianni Ross and Chris Rodesch won in singles to give No. 5 overall seed and fifth-ranked UVa (23-2) a second-round victory over the 21st-ranked Cardinal (11-6) in the NCAA tournament.
The Cavaliers, who won their 17th straight match, will meet No. 12 overall seed Southern Cal in the Sweet 16 on May 17 in Orlando, Florida.
Down 5-1 in the third set at No. 3 singles, Rodesch won 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) to clinch the match for UVa.
W&L 5, Va. Wesleyan 2
LEXINGTON — T.J. Rudden and Noah Tapp won in doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded Generals (13-4) past the second-seeded Marlins (10-11) in the ODAC final.
W&L won the title for the 11th straight time. The Generals claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
W&L 5, Sweet Briar 1
LEXINGTON — Becket Waters won in doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded and 18th-ranked Generals (14-2) past third-seeded Sweet Briar (15-6) in the ODAC final.
W&L won the title for the 18th straight time. The Generals claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
SOFTBALL
Radford earns Big South berth
RADFORD — Radford (21-30, 11-10) split a doubleheader with Winthrop (26-24, 11-10), earning the final slot in the four-team Big South tournament.
Radford won the first game 5-3 and lost the second game 4-1.
Winthrop and Radford tied for fourth place, but Radford won two of the three games in the weekend series to nab the fourth seed on the tiebreaker.
Winthrop had a 3-1 lead in the first game of the doubleheader, but Autumn Slemaker belted a solo homer in the fourth and smacked a two-run homer in the fifth to give Radford a 4-3 lead.
Radford will meet top seed Campbell in the double-elimination Big South tournament Thursday at Gardner-Webb.
ACC pairings set
The pairings have been set for the 10-team ACC tournament, which will be hosted by Louisville.
Virginia Tech (32-12, 23-11) earned the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye. The Hokies will meet fifth-seeded Notre Dame (31-12, 20-10) in a quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Notre Dame swept the four-game regular-season series from Tech.
Clemson (40-5, 29-5) is the top seed.
UVa, which finished in 12th place, did not make the tournament.
BASEBALL
Virginia Tech 16, Toledo 5
BLACKSBURG — Carson Jones had three hits, including a two-run homer, and five RBIs to lead the Hokies (27-17) to a win. Tech swept the three-games series.
AUTO RACING
Smith wins at FCS
CALLAWAY — John Smith won the SMART Modified Tour portion of the Hannabass & Rowe Collison Center Kenny Minter Classic 110 at Franklin County Speedway on Saturday night.
Robert Strmiska won the Mini-Stock feature race. Chris Amos swept the Stock-4 twins. Chad McDowell won the Any Car feature race.