In the region: UVa women's soccer advances to NCAA semifinals

CARY, N.C. — Lizzy Sieracki scored on a header in the 60th minute to give the Virginia women's soccer team a 1-0 win over No. 4 overall seed TCU in an NCAA quarterfinal Sunday.

UVa's Laurel Ivory had two saves in the shutout of the fourth-ranked Horned Frogs (12-2-2).

The 13th-ranked Cavaliers (14-4-2), who were the only unseeded team in the quarterfinals, advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2014.

UVa will play No. 1 overall seed Florida State on Thursday in Cary. FSU beat Duke on penalty kicks.

No. 2 overall seed North Carolina will meet No. 11 overall seed Santa Clara in the other semifinal.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

W&L 19, FDU-Florham 5

LEXINGTON — Hanna Bishop scored five goals to lead second-ranked Washington and Lee past Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

W&L (14-0) and FDU-Florham (16-1) each had a first-round bye.

The Generals will host 11th-ranked Ithaca in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.