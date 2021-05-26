In the region: UVa's Navarro reaches NCAA semifinals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Emma Navarro of the Virginia women's tennis team beat LSU's Paris Coley 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA singles championships Wednesday.
Navarro (23-1), a freshman who is the No. 3 seed, will face top seed Sara Daavettila (22-1) of North Carolina in Thursday's semifinals.
Navarro and partner Rosie Johanson beat Texas A&M's Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarov 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the doubles championships.
Navarro is the only NCAA women's tennis player this year who made Thursday's semifinals in both singles and doubles.
The fourth-seeded duo of Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty of UNC beat Virginia's Natasha Subhash and Sofia Munera 6-3, 6-3 in another doubles quarterfinal.
TRACK AND FIELD
Hokie, Cav advance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One athlete from Virginia Tech and one from UVa earned berths at the NCAA national outdoor championships with their showings Wednesday on the first day of the NCAA East championships.
The top 12 finishers in each event earned spots at the national meet.
Virginia Tech's Alexios Prodanas took third in the men's hammer throw (223 feet, 4 inches).
UVa's Sam Young was eighth in the men's pole vault (17-2 3/4).
MEN'S LACROSSE
Pirro makes hall of fame
The late John Pirro, a former Roanoke College star, has been chosen for the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.
This year's eight-person class was announced Wednesday.
Pirro was a three-time first-team All-American. He was named the most outstanding defenseman in NCAA Divisions II and III in 1976 and again in 1977.
Pirro, who later served as Roanoke's coach, becomes the second ex-Maroon to be chosen for the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Madden-McAfee honored
Ferrum's Kajuan Madden-McAfee (3.90 GPA) has been named a second-team NCAA Division III Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
He is the first Ferrum men's basketball player to make the Academic All-America first or second team.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UVa adds transfer
Camryn Taylor is joining UVa as a transfer from Marquette with three years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 12 points and 6.9 rebounds last season as a sophomore. She started all 26 games for the Eagles and earned All-Big East honorable mention.
Taylor is the second transfer addition from Marquette this offseason for UVa, which recently announced that guard Taylor Valladay would join the team.
— Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress
FOOTBALL
UVa lands recruit
Dakota Twitty, a four-star wide receiver from North Carolina, verbally committed to UVa on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Twitty becomes the fifth member of Virginia’s 2022 recruiting class. He is the first four-star recruit of UVa's 2022 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.
He chose UVa over Georgia Tech, N.C. State and Yale.
— Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress