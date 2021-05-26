In the region: UVa's Navarro reaches NCAA semifinals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Emma Navarro of the Virginia women's tennis team beat LSU's Paris Coley 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA singles championships Wednesday.

Navarro (23-1), a freshman who is the No. 3 seed, will face top seed Sara Daavettila (22-1) of North Carolina in Thursday's semifinals.

Navarro and partner Rosie Johanson beat Texas A&M's Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarov 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the doubles championships.

Navarro is the only NCAA women's tennis player this year who made Thursday's semifinals in both singles and doubles.

The fourth-seeded duo of Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty of UNC beat Virginia's Natasha Subhash and Sofia Munera 6-3, 6-3 in another doubles quarterfinal.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hokie, Cav advance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One athlete from Virginia Tech and one from UVa earned berths at the NCAA national outdoor championships with their showings Wednesday on the first day of the NCAA East championships.

The top 12 finishers in each event earned spots at the national meet.