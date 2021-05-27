In the region: UVa's Navarro reaches NCAA singles final

ORLANDO, Fla. — Virginia women's tennis player Emma Navarro beat top seed Sara Daavettila of North Carolina 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the semifinals of the NCAA singles championships Thursday.
The third-seeded Navarro (24-1) will meet second seed Estrela Perez-Somarriba of Miami (24-2) in Friday's final. Perez-Somarriba, the reigning NCAA singles champ, beat Navarro last month to hand Navarro her lone loss of the year.
Navarro, a freshman, became the first Cavalier to make the singles final since 2014 and 2016 singles champ Danielle Collins.
Navarro and partner Rosie Johanson lost in the doubles semifinals Thursday. The Texas tandem of Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun won 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (8).
TRACK AND FIELD
O'Connor ties for 9th
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joe O'Connor of Washington and Lee tied for ninth in the pole vault on the first day of the NCAA Division III outdoor national championships with a vault of 15 feet, 1 inch.
Roanoke's Hannah Koepfinger finished 14th overall in the prelims of the women's 400-meter hurdles (1 minute, 4.15 seconds) and did not earn one of the eight spots in the final.
Cavs, Hokie advance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three athletes from UVa and one from Virginia Tech earned berths at the NCAA Division I outdoor national championships with their performances on the second day of the NCAA East meet.
The top 12 finishers in each event reaped bids to the national meet.
Virginia Tech's Rachel Baxter tied for fifth in the pole vault (14-0).
UVa's Khyasia Caldwell took 11th in the women's long jump (20-6 1/2), with teammate Jada Seaman 12th (20-5 1/4).
Maria Deaviz of UVa finished 12th in the shot put (54-2 1/2).
SOFTBALL
Virginia Wesleyan 3, St. Thomas 0
Hanna Hull pitched a two-hitter to lead the second-seeded Marlins (42-5-1) to a win on the opening day of the eight-team, double-elimination NCAA Division III national championships at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.
MEN'S SOCCER
Pereira, Brizendine honored
Former Virginia Tech star Daniel Pereira (Northside) has been named the state Division I player of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
Pereira, who now plays for Austin FC in Major League Soccer, became the first Hokie to earn that honor since 2007.
Mike Brizendine, who steered Tech to the NCAA Sweet 16, was named the state Division I coach of the year for the second time.
Pereira was joined on the Division I all-state first team by Tech's Jacob Labovitz and Kristo Strickler and UVa's Andreas Ueland.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UVa adds transfer
Camryn Taylor is joining UVa as a transfer from Marquette with three years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 12 points and 6.9 rebounds last season as a sophomore. She started all 26 games for the Eagles and earned All-Big East honorable mention.
Taylor is the second transfer addition from Marquette this offseason for UVa, which recently announced that guard Taylor Valladay would join the team.
— Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress
FOOTBALL
UVa lands recruit
Dakota Twitty, a four-star wide receiver from North Carolina, verbally committed to UVa on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Twitty became the fifth member of Virginia’s 2022 recruiting class. He is the first four-star recruit of UVa's 2022 class, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.
He chose UVa over Georgia Tech, N.C. State and Yale.
— Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress