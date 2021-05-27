In the region: UVa's Navarro reaches NCAA singles final

ORLANDO, Fla. — Virginia women's tennis player Emma Navarro beat top seed Sara Daavettila of North Carolina 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the semifinals of the NCAA singles championships Thursday.

The third-seeded Navarro (24-1) will meet second seed Estrela Perez-Somarriba of Miami (24-2) in Friday's final. Perez-Somarriba, the reigning NCAA singles champ, beat Navarro last month to hand Navarro her lone loss of the year.

Navarro, a freshman, became the first Cavalier to make the singles final since 2014 and 2016 singles champ Danielle Collins.

Navarro and partner Rosie Johanson lost in the doubles semifinals Thursday. The Texas tandem of Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun won 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (8).

TRACK AND FIELD

O'Connor ties for 9th

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joe O'Connor of Washington and Lee tied for ninth in the pole vault on the first day of the NCAA Division III outdoor national championships with a vault of 15 feet, 1 inch.

Roanoke's Hannah Koepfinger finished 14th overall in the prelims of the women's 400-meter hurdles (1 minute, 4.15 seconds) and did not earn one of the eight spots in the final.

Cavs, Hokie advance