In the region: Virginia adds basketball recruit

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UVa's Navarro cited

UVa's Emma Navarro, who won the NCAA singles title, has been named both the state Division I player of the year and the state Division I rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Sara O'Leary, who steered UVa to the round of 16 at the NCAAs, was voted the state Division I coach of the year.

Navarro was joined on the Division I all-state first team by UVa's Rosie Johanson, Natasha Subhash and Sofia Munera.

MEN'S TENNIS

Cavaliers recognized

UVa's Carl Soderlund, who was the ACC player of the year, has been named the state Division I player of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Virginia's Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, who made the NCAA singles championships, was voted the state Division I rookie of the year.

Andres Pedroso, who steered UVa to a sweep of the ACC regular-season and tournament titles, was chosen the coach of the year.