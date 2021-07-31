In the region: Virginia adds basketball recruit

The Virginia men’s basketball team picked up a verbal commitment Friday from guard Leon Bond, who is a rising senior from Wauwatosa East High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-5 guard/forward announced his commitment on his Twitter feed. Bond is rated by 247sports.com as a four-star recruit, the No. 42 player in the nation in the recruiting class of 2021-22 and the No. 11 small forward in the nation in that class.
He chose Virginia over offers from Cincinnati, Marquette, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech, according to 247sports.com.
He averaged 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds last season, helping his team win a state title.
Bond becomes the second member of UVa’s 2021-22 recruiting class, joining guard Isaac McKneely of Poca, West Virginia.
— John Shifflett, Charlottesville Daily Progress
BASEBALL
O'Connor honored
Brian O'Connor, who steered UVa to the College World Series, has been named the state Division I coach of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges for the 11th time.
The Division I all-state first team included Virginia Tech's Gavin Cross, VMI's Justin Starke and UVa's Andrew Abbott and Blake Bales.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
UVa's Navarro cited
UVa's Emma Navarro, who won the NCAA singles title, has been named both the state Division I player of the year and the state Division I rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
Sara O'Leary, who steered UVa to the round of 16 at the NCAAs, was voted the state Division I coach of the year.
Navarro was joined on the Division I all-state first team by UVa's Rosie Johanson, Natasha Subhash and Sofia Munera.
MEN'S TENNIS
Cavaliers recognized
UVa's Carl Soderlund, who was the ACC player of the year, has been named the state Division I player of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
Virginia's Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, who made the NCAA singles championships, was voted the state Division I rookie of the year.
Andres Pedroso, who steered UVa to a sweep of the ACC regular-season and tournament titles, was chosen the coach of the year.
Soderlund and von der Schulenburg were joined on the Division I all-state first team by Virginia Tech's Jordan Chrysostom and Ryan Fishback and by UVa's Chris Rodesch, Ryan Goetz and William Woodall.
ETC.
W&L repeats
Washington and Lee was named the top overall small-college athletic program out of 27 schools in the state by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges. W&L earned the honor for the second straight year.
W&L teams went a combined 115-36-2 in the 2020-21 school year for a state-best winning percentage of 75.8%. W&L teams won five conference titles and made four NCAA tournament appearances.
Lynchburg was second with a winning percentage of 68.9%, while Roanoke was third at 66%.
W&L also claimed the women's sports honor, with its women's teams recording a winning percentage of 87.9%.
Lynchburg took the men's honor at 70.4%, with Roanoke second at 69.1%.