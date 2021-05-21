In the region: Virginia beats Boston College again in baseball

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Max Cotier had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Virginia baseball team to a 9-2 win over Boston College on Friday afternoon.

UVa (27-21, 18-17 ACC), which beat Boston College 7-1 on Thursday night, clinched the series win. UVa has won four straight ACC series.

The Eagles fell to 26-28, 9-23.

Andrew Abbott and Kyle Whitten combined on a six-hitter in Thursday night's win. Abbott struck out 11 in 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks.

BASEBALL

VMI sweeps doubleheader

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Keydets (18-29, 13-17 Southern Conference) swept a doubleheader from UNC Greensboro (27-25, 12-18) on Friday, winning the first game 3-2 and taking the nightcap 8-4.

Justin Starke had three hits and one RBI for VMI in Game 1. Nathan Loyd had two hits, including a two-run homer, for VMI in Game 2.

Radford splits twin bill

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The Highlanders (23-23, 17-19 Big South) split a doubleheader with Gardner-Webb (28-21, 27-13), losing the first game 7-5 and winning the nightcap 8-4.