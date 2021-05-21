In the region: Virginia beats Boston College again in baseball

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Max Cotier had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Virginia baseball team to a 9-2 win over Boston College on Friday afternoon.
UVa (27-21, 18-17 ACC), which beat Boston College 7-1 on Thursday night, clinched the series win. UVa has won four straight ACC series.
The Eagles fell to 26-28, 9-23.
Andrew Abbott and Kyle Whitten combined on a six-hitter in Thursday night's win. Abbott struck out 11 in 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks.
BASEBALL
VMI sweeps doubleheader
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Keydets (18-29, 13-17 Southern Conference) swept a doubleheader from UNC Greensboro (27-25, 12-18) on Friday, winning the first game 3-2 and taking the nightcap 8-4.
Justin Starke had three hits and one RBI for VMI in Game 1. Nathan Loyd had two hits, including a two-run homer, for VMI in Game 2.
Radford splits twin bill
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The Highlanders (23-23, 17-19 Big South) split a doubleheader with Gardner-Webb (28-21, 27-13), losing the first game 7-5 and winning the nightcap 8-4.
Garrett Matheny had two hits and two RBIs for Radford in Game 2.
No. 3 Notre Dame 8, Virginia Tech 2
BLACKSBURG — John Michael Bertrand pitched a nine-hit complete game, striking out eight and walking none, to lead the Fighting Irish (27-10, 23-10 ACC) past the Hokies (27-21, 16-18) on Thursday night.
Notre Dame had already clinched the Atlantic Division title and the top seed in next week's ACC tournament.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Virginia Tech struggles
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Virginia Tech shot a 14-over 302 in the first round of the NCAA national championships Friday.
UVa's Beth Lillie, who made the field as an individual, shot an even-par 72.
Emily Mahar had Tech's best round with a 2-over 74.
SOFTBALL
JMU 4, Liberty 3, 10 inn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Odicci Alexander pitched a six-hit complete game, striking out a school-record 19 batters and walking three, to lead the 22nd-ranked Dukes (35-1) past the 25th-ranked Flames (42-14) in the opening game of an NCAA regional.
Sara Jubas hit a two-RBI double to give JMU a 4-2 lead in the top of the 10th.