In the region: Virginia men's soccer gets OT win

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jeremy Verley scored on a free kick in the 95th minute to give the Virginia men's soccer team a 1-0 overtime win over Notre Dame in its spring opener Sunday.

UVa, which became the first ACC men's soccer program with 200 ACC wins, improved to 5-4-1 overall this school year and 1-0 in the spring portion of its ACC schedule.

The Fighting Irish (6-5, 0-1) are ranked No. 11 by Top Drawer Soccer.

MEN'S SOCCER

Roanoke 2, Shenandoah 0

WINCHESTER — Joe Carman and Dylan Berk scored to give the Maroons (1-0-3, 1-0-3 ODAC) a win over the Hornets (0-2, 0-2).

Ferrum 2, E. Mennonite 1

FERRUM — Enzo Guercio scored in the 57th minute to give the Panthers (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) a win over Eastern Mennonite (0-3, 0-3).

W&L 2, Guilford 0

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jack Rawlins and Haden Biering scored to give the Generals (1-0-1, 1-0-1 ODAC) a win over the Quakers (0-2-1, 0-2-1).

BASEBALL

No. 25 UNC 9, No. 24 Va. Tech 6