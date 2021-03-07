In the region: Virginia men's soccer gets OT win

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jeremy Verley scored on a free kick in the 95th minute to give the Virginia men's soccer team a 1-0 overtime win over Notre Dame in its spring opener Sunday.
UVa, which became the first ACC men's soccer program with 200 ACC wins, improved to 5-4-1 overall this school year and 1-0 in the spring portion of its ACC schedule.
The Fighting Irish (6-5, 0-1) are ranked No. 11 by Top Drawer Soccer.
MEN'S SOCCER
Roanoke 2, Shenandoah 0
WINCHESTER — Joe Carman and Dylan Berk scored to give the Maroons (1-0-3, 1-0-3 ODAC) a win over the Hornets (0-2, 0-2).
Ferrum 2, E. Mennonite 1
FERRUM — Enzo Guercio scored in the 57th minute to give the Panthers (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) a win over Eastern Mennonite (0-3, 0-3).
W&L 2, Guilford 0
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jack Rawlins and Haden Biering scored to give the Generals (1-0-1, 1-0-1 ODAC) a win over the Quakers (0-2-1, 0-2-1).
BASEBALL
No. 25 UNC 9, No. 24 Va. Tech 6
BLACKSBURG — Danny Serretti had two hits and two RBIs to help North Carolina (7-3, 3-3 ACC) salvage the final game of its three-game series with the Hokies (7-2, 4-2).
No. 16 UVa 2, FSU 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Brendan Rivoli had two hits and two RBIs to help the Cavaliers (6-5, 2-4) salvage the final game of their three-game series with Florida State (4-5, 2-4).
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Virginia Tech 2, Charlotte 1
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nicole Kozlova scored in the 87th minute to give the Hokies (6-8) a win over the 49ers (1-3) in their spring opener.
Radford 2, Campbell 1
RADFORD — Maevyn Jones and Reese Degnan scored to give the Highlanders (2-1, 1-1 Big South) a win over the Camels (1-3, 1-2).
Roanoke 4, Shenandoah 3
MC Petrucelli scored the tying goal in the 70th minute and the winning goal in the 89th minute to give the host Maroons (1-2-1, 1-1) a comeback victory over the Hornets (2-1, 1-1).
The winning goal was Petrucelli's third of the game.
W&L 9, E. Mennonite 0
HARRISONBURG — Sydney von Rosenberg had two goals and three assists to lead the Generals (3-0, 3-0 ODAC) past the Royals (0-2, 0-2).
SOFTBALL
Radford sweeps N.C. A&T
RADFORD — The Highlanders (6-8) swept a doubleheader from the Aggies (0-14), winning the first game 8-5 and the second game 6-4.
Talia Douglas had two hits and three RBIs for Radford in Game 1, while Riley Oakes had three hits and one RBI and scored twice in Game 2.
FIELD HOCKEY
Roanoke 1, Randolph-Macon 0
Katie Martin scored in the first half to give the host Maroons a season-opening win.
WOMEN'S WRESTLING
Pendergrass earns All-America honors
TIFFIN, Ohio — Ferrum freshman Katerina Pendergrass finished eighth in the 109-pound weight class Saturday at the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships, earning All-America honors.
Ferrum tied for 13th place.