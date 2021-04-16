In the region: Virginia overtakes Virginia Tech in ACC women's golf tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia overtook Virginia Tech for fourth place at the end of Friday's second day of stroke play to secure the fourth and final berth for match play at the ACC women's golf championships.

The 16th-ranked Hokies were in fourth place after Thursday's 36 holes of stroke play, seven shots ahead of fifth-place UVa.

But 11th-ranked UVa shot 2-under 286 in Friday's round at par-72 Sedgefield Country Club to finish fourth at 12-over 876. Tech wound up fifth — its best finish ever at the ACC tournament— at 14-over 878. Tech shot 7-over 295 on Friday.

Second-ranked Duke finished first at 11-under 853.

UVa will face Duke in Saturday's match-play semifinals, with Wake Forest facing Florida State.

Duke's Gina Kim won the ACC individual title with a 10-under 206.

MEN'S TENNIS

Radford 4, Gardner-Webb 0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Andres Silva and Aditya Balsekar won in both singles and doubles as the second-seeded Highlanders (12-6) beat the third-seeded Runnin' Bulldogs (8-12) in the Big South semifinals.

Radford will face fourth-seeded Presbyterian in Saturday's final.