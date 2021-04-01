In the region: Virginia sweeps BC in softball

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia softball team swept a doubleheader from Boston College on Thursday, winning the first game 1-0 and the nightcap 9-0.
Molly Grube and Mikayla Houge combined on the three-hit shutout for UVa (10-17, 6-13 ACC) in Game 1. Katie Goldberg doubled and scored in the fourth.
Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) and Ashley Jennings (Jefferson Forest) each had a hit and scored a run in Game 2. Goldberg and Tori Gilbert homered.
Aly Rayle and Madison Harris combined on the five-inning shutout in Game 2, giving UVa back-to-back shutouts for the first time in seven years.
MEN’S TENNIS
No. 4 UVa 6, Va. Tech 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, Chris Rodesch and Inaki Montes each won in both doubles and singles to help the Cavaliers (16-2, 10-0 ACC) beat the Hokies (9-7, 5-5) for their 10th straight win.
BASEBALL
No. 6 Ga. Tech 6, UVa 5
ATLANTA — Luke Bartnicki struck out Devin Ortiz with a man on third to end the game as the Yellow Jackets (14-7, 11-5 ACC) beat the Cavaliers (11-14, 4-12).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Va. Tech 5, Liberty 3
LYNCHBURG — Tori Powell and Emily Gray each scored twice to lead the Hokies (8-8) past the Flames (3-5-5).
Nicole Kozlova also scored for Tech, which scored the first five goals of the game.
SVU 2, Warren Wilson 1, OT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Makinna Winterton scored in the 94th minute Wednesday night to give the Knights (2-7) a win.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
No. 12 SVU 3, Randolph-Macon 0
BUENA VISTA — Nahuel Recabarren had 14 kills Wednesday as the Knights (13-2, 7-0) won their Continental Volleyball Conference regular-season finale.
It was the ninth straight win for SVU, which will be the top seed in the conference tournament.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Roanoke 18, Bridgewater 6Ellie Armstrong scored five goals Wednesday night to lead the host Maroons (4-1, 1-0 ODAC) to a win.