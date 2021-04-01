In the region: Virginia sweeps BC in softball

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia softball team swept a doubleheader from Boston College on Thursday, winning the first game 1-0 and the nightcap 9-0.

Molly Grube and Mikayla Houge combined on the three-hit shutout for UVa (10-17, 6-13 ACC) in Game 1. Katie Goldberg doubled and scored in the fourth.

Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) and Ashley Jennings (Jefferson Forest) each had a hit and scored a run in Game 2. Goldberg and Tori Gilbert homered.

Aly Rayle and Madison Harris combined on the five-inning shutout in Game 2, giving UVa back-to-back shutouts for the first time in seven years.

MEN’S TENNIS

No. 4 UVa 6, Va. Tech 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, Chris Rodesch and Inaki Montes each won in both doubles and singles to help the Cavaliers (16-2, 10-0 ACC) beat the Hokies (9-7, 5-5) for their 10th straight win.

BASEBALL

No. 6 Ga. Tech 6, UVa 5

ATLANTA — Luke Bartnicki struck out Devin Ortiz with a man on third to end the game as the Yellow Jackets (14-7, 11-5 ACC) beat the Cavaliers (11-14, 4-12).

