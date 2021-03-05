In the region: Virginia Tech baseball defeats UNC

Radford women 2nd at Big South meet

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Radford finished second in the women's team standings at the Big South championships. It was the best finish by the women at that meet since 1990.

Radford was third on the men's side for its best finish in the men's meet since 2016.

Radford's Rachel Werking took second in the women's race with a school-record time of 17:28.8 on the 5K course. Rachel Millirons was fifth (17:44.2) and Chloe Wellings 10th.

Bus Baker was 11th in the men's race.

Radford's Sam Bradley was named the women's coach of the year, becoming the first Radford coach to earn the men's or women's honor since 1997.

Radford's Annsley Eckert (4.0 GPA) was named the women's scholar-athlete of the year.

FOOTBALL

Emory & Henry 47, SVU 14

EMORY — Hunter Taylor completed nine of 22 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns with one interception to lead the Wasps (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) past the Knights (0-2, 0-2).

Davis Pinkston completed 14 of 35 passes for 202 yards and one TD with two interceptions for Southern Virginia.