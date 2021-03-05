In the region: Virginia Tech baseball defeats UNC

BLACKSBURG – A seven-run fifth inning propelled the No. 24 Virginia Tech baseball team to a 10-6 win Friday over No. 25 North Carolina in the opener of a three-game series.
The fifth-inning explosion was highlighted by a two-run homer from Cade Hunter and a two-RBI triple from Tanner Schobel.
Jack Hurley hit a solo shot and drove in two runs for the Hokies (6-1, 3-1 ACC).
Caleb Roberts paced North Carolina (6-2, 2-2) with a pair of homers and four RBIs.
BASEBALL
VCU 17, VMI 2
LEXINGTON – The Keydets (2-4) fell victim to an eight-homer barrage, including two by Tyler Locklear and a grand slam by Greg Ryan, in falling to the Rams (3-5) for the second straight game.
VMI’s runs came on an RBI single by Cody Warner in the third and a solo homer by Justin Starke in the eighth.
USC Upstate 7, Radford 6
SPARTANSBURG, S.C. — Radford’s Garrett Matheny and Dac Archer had three hits each as the Highlanders (4-4) were edged by the host Spartans.
Noah Rabon led USC Upstate (7-0) with three hits and three RBIs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Radford women 2nd at Big South meet
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Radford finished second in the women's team standings at the Big South championships. It was the best finish by the women at that meet since 1990.
Radford was third on the men's side for its best finish in the men's meet since 2016.
Radford's Rachel Werking took second in the women's race with a school-record time of 17:28.8 on the 5K course. Rachel Millirons was fifth (17:44.2) and Chloe Wellings 10th.
Bus Baker was 11th in the men's race.
Radford's Sam Bradley was named the women's coach of the year, becoming the first Radford coach to earn the men's or women's honor since 1997.
Radford's Annsley Eckert (4.0 GPA) was named the women's scholar-athlete of the year.
FOOTBALL
Emory & Henry 47, SVU 14
EMORY — Hunter Taylor completed nine of 22 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns with one interception to lead the Wasps (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) past the Knights (0-2, 0-2).
Davis Pinkston completed 14 of 35 passes for 202 yards and one TD with two interceptions for Southern Virginia.